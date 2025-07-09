Harare pilot collapses after losing US$724

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare-based pilot collapsed on Tuesday evening after reportedly losing US$724 while gambling (flying) on the popular online betting game Aviator, locally referred to as Chindege.According to witnesses at a local betting lounge in the city centre, the unidentified man had been intensely engaged with the game for several hours before his sudden collapse. Sources say the pilot became visibly agitated after watching his substantial bet vanish in seconds as the game's virtual plane he was flying - the hallmark of Aviator - crashed before he could cash out.Fellow punters quickly alerted betting staff, who called for medical assistance. An ambulance was dispatched and transported the man to the nearest hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition was reported to be stable by the time of arrival."He just shouted, 'No!' and dropped to the floor. We thought he was having a seizure," said one witness. "It was clear he had lost a lot of money and couldn't handle the shock."Aviator has gained widespread popularity in Zimbabwe under the street name Chindege, due to its fast-paced, high-stakes nature. The game simulates a rising aircraft, and players must cash out before it crashes. If they don't, they lose their entire bet.While some have made fortunes from quick bets, the game has also drawn criticism for its addictive nature and the financial toll it takes on desperate gamblers. Cases of punters collapsing or even becoming suicidal after major losses have become increasingly common, raising concerns among mental health experts and gambling watchdogs.Efforts to regulate online betting platforms have intensified in recent months, but enforcement remains limited, with many platforms operating 24/7 and targeting youth and working-class individuals seeking quick returns.