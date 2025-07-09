Latest News Editor's Choice


'Captured judiciary' intimidates General Mkhwanazi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has called on KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to provide evidence following explosive claims that members of the Judiciary are colluding with criminals.

The same judiciary improperly sealed the CR17 bank statements which contain the names of the people and institutions that funded Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 election campaign.

A former chief justice said Ramaphosa acted outside of the Constitution when he decided to seal the documents.

South African prosecutors say they will not pursue criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to the controversial farm theft scandal that nearly brought down the president. Ramaphosa committed irregularities in trying to hide the theft of $4m (£3.25m) in cash at his game farm in the north-eastern Limpopo province. The judiciary swept the issue under the carpet.

In a statement released today, the Judiciary said it had noted "with serious concern" the comments made by Mkhwanazi during a media briefing on Sunday, July 6. The senior police official alleged wrongdoing within the courts, suggesting ties between judicial figures and criminal networks, without providing supporting evidence.

"The Judiciary stands firm in its commitment to accountability and the rule of law," Chief Justice Maya said.

"If any person, including Lt Gen Mkhwanazi, has credible evidence of unlawful or unethical conduct committed by a member of the Judiciary, they are urged to report such matters to the legally mandated structures of the State."

Unsubstantiated allegations, however, regrettably undermine the administration of justice and weaken public trust in our institutions which are essential to upholding our constitutional democracy.

The Office of the Chief Justice has formally requested Mkhwanazi and the National Police Commissioner to submit evidence and, where appropriate, lodge complaints with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and/or the Magistrates Commission.

"These bodies are constitutionally and statutorily mandated to investigate complaints against Judicial Officers," the statement read.

The Judiciary warned that public claims made without substantiation threaten public confidence in the courts — a cornerstone of South Africa's democratic order.

"Judicial Officers are bound by oath to uphold the Constitution and administer justice without fear, favour or prejudice," the statement said. "Any suggestion of impropriety is treated with the utmost gravity."

Source - online

