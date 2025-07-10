Latest News Editor's Choice


Zesa western region contract workers down tools

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago
More than 30 contract workers operating hired vehicles for the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) in the western region have downed tools in protest over what they describe as unfair labour practices and unpaid dues.

The disgruntled workers staged a demonstration at Zesa's western region offices in Bulawayo on Monday, demanding an audience with regional general manager Shepherd Dadi after several attempts to resolve their grievances allegedly failed.

The protesting workers said their contracts stipulated a daily rate of US$109, payable in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate, in exchange for at least eight hours of service each day. They are required to provide and maintain their own vehicles, including securing comprehensive insurance cover - an arrangement they now say is financially unsustainable.

"We have reached a point where we can no longer continue subsidising Zesa," one of the workers said. "We are no longer able to maintain our vehicles or pay for fuel and insurance. So, we decided to park our vehicles and come here to demand answers."

The workers claimed they had not been paid in full and that reimbursements or contractual payments had either been delayed or underpaid for months.

Another contract worker who joined the protest said, "Even those whose contracts were terminated have been advised to come and join us so that they can claim their outstanding dues. We are all fighting for the same cause."

Despite multiple efforts to have their concerns addressed through official channels, the workers say they have been ignored or redirected without resolution.

"We've been sent from pillar to post," one of the protesters said. "This is our last resort."

Efforts to get an official response from Zesa were unsuccessful at the time of writing. Contacted for comment, ZETDC spokesperson George Manyaya said he was in a meeting and could not respond immediately.

The strike has raised concerns about potential service disruptions in electricity transmission and distribution, particularly in areas serviced by the affected contractors. The outcome of the workers' demand for dialogue with management remains to be seen.

Source - Southern Eye
