U.S Embassy orders visa applicants to make social media accounts public

News / National

The United States Embassy in Harare has issued a new directive requiring all individuals applying for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas to adjust the privacy settings of their personal social media accounts to "public" to allow for enhanced vetting.The directive, which was announced Thursday via the Embassy's official social media platforms, is aimed at bolstering national security by ensuring thorough identity verification and assessment of applicants' eligibility for entry into the U.S.F, M, and J visa categories are granted to foreign nationals seeking to enter the United States for academic study (F), vocational training (M), or participation in cultural and educational exchange programs (J)."Every visa adjudication is a national security decision," read the Embassy's statement. "Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their personal social media accounts to ‘public' to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States."This updated screening requirement is part of broader efforts by U.S. authorities to prevent visa abuse and ensure that visa holders abide by the terms of their admission. Enhanced social media scrutiny has been a growing part of the U.S. visa process in recent years, particularly for those seeking temporary entry.The Embassy emphasized that the move is consistent with U.S. policy aimed at protecting national interests and maintaining integrity in the immigration system.Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy in Harare also issued a strong warning against using temporary visas as a means to give birth in the United States with the aim of securing citizenship for the child. Consular officers were instructed to deny applications where they suspect applicants intend to misuse visas for that purpose.The Embassy cautioned that such misuse could result in immediate denial or future ineligibility for U.S. visas, particularly if public healthcare funds are used in the process.Visa applicants in Zimbabwe and other countries are advised to take the new requirements seriously, as failure to comply could delay processing or result in denial of entry.