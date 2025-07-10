Zanu-PF leadership accused of plotting against Karoro

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Mbire District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson, Takesure Chikwamba, has been accused of masterminding the arrest of former Agriculture deputy minister Douglas Karoro over fertiliser theft allegations, allegedly driven by a long-standing political rivalry.The explosive claims were made in court on Thursday as Chikwamba took the witness stand in the ongoing case where Karoro is facing charges of diverting fertilisers meant for the Mbire district under the Presidential Input Programme.Karoro, who is being represented by prominent lawyer Admire Rubaya, has denied the charges, arguing that they are politically motivated and stem from his victory over Chikwamba in the 2018 ZANU-PF primary elections. He claims that the allegations were fabricated by rivals seeking revenge.Chikwamba, however, told Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa that his report to the police was based on credible information from party subordinates about suspicious fertiliser movements at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot in Mushumbi.He said that upon receiving the tip-off while at his home in Ruwa, he contacted intelligence officers from the President's Office and then proceeded to report the matter at the police's Morris Depot."When I got information from Nawo Gumbo and Mutukudzi about the fertilisers, I got in touch with intelligence officers. I also made inquiries at GMB Guruve, where I was told there was no ammonium nitrate which was supposed to be exchanged for the compound D taken at Mushumbi," said Chikwamba.He added that the compound D fertiliser was never returned to Mbire, which further raised suspicions.Rubaya, however, challenged Chikwamba's credibility and motive, arguing that the DCC chairman had no legal standing to interfere with operations at the GMB and that his actions were driven by a personal vendetta against Karoro."You had ulterior motives; that is why you did not call him to ascertain whether it was true or not. You just concluded he was a thief and rushed to report without even hearing his side of the story," Rubaya submitted.He questioned why Chikwamba bypassed local police stations such as Ruwa, Mabvuku, and Harare Central, choosing instead to report at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Morris Depot - now known as Mkushi Depot - which typically handles referrals rather than direct complaints.Rubaya suggested the approach revealed malicious intent, accusing Chikwamba of trying to destroy Karoro's political career after losing to him in the polls."You were determined to be in the new building in Mt Hampden [Parliament], and you sought to have him dismissed through baseless allegations," he said.In response, Chikwamba denied harbouring bitterness over his electoral loss, claiming the 2018 defeat was a learning experience."I was not bitter. In fact, I was happy because it was my first time to contest," he told the court.He further stated that the case against Karoro was supported by a "whistleblower" who allegedly processed documents at GMB to corroborate the claims, although he could not name the individual.The matter has been adjourned to next Thursday for continuation of the hearing.