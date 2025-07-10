Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No Covid-19 variants in Zimbabwe – govt says

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has dismissed claims that any new COVID-19 variants are currently circulating in the country, despite rising concern globally over fresh outbreaks linked to emerging strains.

Responding to questions in Parliament on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Timios Kwidini, said that while new COVID-19 variants have been detected in other parts of the world, none have so far been confirmed in Zimbabwe.

He made the remarks during a Question and Answer session after Mashonaland West proportional representation MP Mutsa Murombedzi inquired about the country's preparedness amid global reports of a potentially deadly new variant.

"The whole world is preparing for another threatening COVID variant. What has the government put in place to curb the spread of this virus?" Murombedzi asked.

In response, Kwidini said the government was monitoring the situation closely and had not recorded any cases of the new variants so far.

"We are aware that COVID comes with different variants, but at the moment, the variants that are being found in other countries have not yet been found in Zimbabwe," Kwidini said.

He acknowledged that the country is currently dealing with a viral outbreak, but assured lawmakers that it had been classified by health authorities as a common flu virus, not a coronavirus resurgence.

"The government is actively working to prevent the spread of the virus and has acquired additional test kits to enhance detection capabilities," he added, citing lessons learned during previous outbreaks such as the Omicron wave.

Kwidini also revealed that the Ministry of Health is expecting to receive new medication that can be used in the event of a COVID-19 resurgence.

The remarks come amid heightened international alert following the emergence of new and potentially more infectious variants of the virus in parts of Asia and Europe. Several countries have begun tightening health protocols again, with renewed emphasis on surveillance, testing, and treatment preparedness.

Zimbabwe, which saw multiple waves of COVID-19 between 2020 and 2022, has in recent months reported low transmission rates and a return to near-normalcy across public sectors.

Authorities, however, continue to urge citizens to remain vigilant, maintain hygiene standards, and seek medical attention when symptoms of viral infection appear.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF turns party office into illegal night club

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe currency reserves backing ZiG climb to record

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Dynamos set to re-sign former stars Mukamba and Mushure

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe conducts second joint external evaluation

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Prophet brutally murders boy

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Woman cyberbullies wife after snatching husband

20 mins ago | 28 Views

Harare crowned Zimbabwe's crime capital

21 mins ago | 7 Views

US$300,000, 200 beasts raised for Zanu-PF Conference

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Defaulting RDC cut off

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Parents face charges for children's offences

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Teacher truancy hits rural schools

30 mins ago | 22 Views

Ben-10's charm hypnotises Gogo (61)

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF leadership accused of plotting against Karoro

32 mins ago | 9 Views

U.S Embassy orders visa applicants to make social media accounts public

33 mins ago | 7 Views

Zesa western region contract workers down tools

34 mins ago | 7 Views

Sugar stocks exceed national demand

35 mins ago | 4 Views

'Captured judiciary' intimidates General Mkhwanazi

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Harare pilot collapses after losing US$724

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Trabablas Interchange scandal deepens

12 hrs ago | 829 Views

Bosso captain invites Chivayo to watch them

12 hrs ago | 335 Views

8 suspended for Castle Lager Match Day 20

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bikita soap factory sparks ownership dispute

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

40% of deaths in Zimbabwe caused by non-communicable diseases

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

AMH editor-in-chief appears in court

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Simbisa Brands boss wins protection order against subordinate

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Ebenezer Academy principal up for raping student

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zacc raises red flag over corruption in shipping and forwarding sector

14 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chamisa's 'new' movement will flop, says Ruhanya

14 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bosso hopeful over Chihweta

15 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa dishes US$100,000 to Sables

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Old Mutual high school quiz finals kick off

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa calls for 'new breed of heroes'

16 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mahere wins US$100,000 in damages against 'Baba Jukwa' by default

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

ZRP warns against bogus anti-corruption organisations

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

WATCH: Zhakata returns with powerful song 'Inguva'

17 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices Effective 9 July 2025

19 hrs ago | 649 Views

Girl (12) dies in a scotchcart accident

19 hrs ago | 426 Views

Abusive ex-hubby jailed

20 hrs ago | 601 Views

Gauteng-Limpopo bullet train takes another giant step

20 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwean man who controlled the development of Microsoft Windows

20 hrs ago | 558 Views

When it rains for Professor Welshman Ncube, it pours

20 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Trabablas Interchange cost US$114.3 million, not US$88m

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Battle over Zanu-PF co-option process

21 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe central bank reports drop in inflation

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

BCC starts 2025 budget review consultations

23 hrs ago | 143 Views

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

23 hrs ago | 553 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

24 hrs ago | 671 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

24 hrs ago | 166 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

24 hrs ago | 235 Views