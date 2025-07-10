Ben-10's charm hypnotises Gogo (61)

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a case that has left the Mukuwapasi Village community stunned, a 61-year-old grandmother, Caroline Chihwayi, has reportedly abandoned her 72-year-old husband to pursue a relationship with a much younger man, prompting a traditional court to intervene.Chihwayi, who has been married to Lancelot Mutenda, allegedly left her matrimonial home to live with Justin Madziwa, a man young enough to be her son. The affair, which has reportedly been ongoing since 2020, led Mutenda to seek justice at Chief Makoni's community court after repeated attempts to resolve the matter through dialogue failed.According to Mutenda, he first caught the two lovers being intimate five years ago and again last month. "I seized Justin's clothes as evidence and reported the matter to the community court. His family approached me and offered a cock as an apology, but we found that insulting," said Mutenda.Following a hearing before Headman Mukuwapasi, Justin was ordered to pay Mutenda two beasts as compensation for his affair with Chihwayi. However, the young man reportedly fled the village without settling the fine.Upon returning from a funeral in Bulawayo recently, Mutenda found his wife missing and was later informed she had been seen at the local shops with Justin. He later tracked them to Justin's homestead where, after overhearing their intimate conversation, he threw a brick on the roof to disturb them."I confronted Justin, who tried to call for help, but no one came. I left and reported the matter to the village head. That's when I saw them fleeing," he testified.The matter was complicated further when both Justin and Chihwayi filed a counter report at the police, accusing Mutenda of assault, although the police directed the matter back to the community court.Mutenda told the court that despite the betrayal, he had initially forgiven his wife as he hoped they could continue raising their grandchildren together. "I gave her a divorce token three times, but without witnesses because I still loved her," he said. "Now I realise she has no respect for me."He added that only his son had supported him through the ordeal, while his daughters sided with their mother.The court ruled in favour of Mutenda, finding Justin guilty of adultery and ordering him to pay three beasts – two as compensation and one as a fine – along with three goats for defaulting on the earlier ruling."This is not Justin's first time being caught with a married woman. He ignored previous court orders and warnings," the court stated. "He is a repeat offender who has destroyed Mutenda's marriage."The court also advised Mutenda to proceed with a formal divorce by presenting a divorce token in the presence of witnesses, bringing an end to a turbulent chapter in the elderly man's life.