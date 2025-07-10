Teacher truancy hits rural schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

A wave of teacher absenteeism has gripped rural schools across Manicaland Province, with educators reportedly abandoning their posts for urban business ventures, leaving learners stranded and lessons unattended for days on end.The crisis, uncovered during a two-week investigation by The Manica Post, has raised alarm over the growing disconnect between Government efforts to improve rural education and the realities on the ground.Learners in Nyanga, Mutasa, Marange, Chipinge, Buhera, Makoni, and Chimanimani districts reported that some teachers only report for duty two or three days a week, prioritising private income-generating activities in towns over classroom responsibilities.At a secondary school in Nyanga, pupils lamented that their Building teacher frequently absents himself to take on construction jobs in the town's resort areas, sometimes disappearing for an entire week. As a result, students are falling behind in the syllabus with little guidance or instruction.A teacher at a rural school in Mafararikwa confirmed that many colleagues operate businesses in Mutare, returning to their schools only briefly during the week. He said teachers in practical subjects like Building, Agriculture, and Technical Graphics are particularly affected, often marketing their skills to clients in urban areas for better pay.However, the trend is not limited to technical subjects. Teachers of theoretical disciplines have also reportedly joined the rush for side hustles, further eroding the quality of rural education. At several boarding schools, some teachers are charging parents for extra lessons-despite the practice being illegal under Zimbabwean law.The revelations are deeply concerning given the Government's ongoing efforts to enhance rural education through infrastructure development and resource mobilisation, particularly in science and ICT education, in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "no one and no place left behind" mantra.Manicaland Provincial Education Director Mr Richard Gabaza said he was unaware of the developments and would require investigations before commenting.Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro acknowledged the economic pressures driving teachers to seek extra income but stressed that charging for lessons remains unlawful."Economic pressures have historically driven educators to seek supplementary income. However, our interventions are transforming this dynamic. Key among them is community oversight by School Development Committees who monitor teacher attendance and report to district offices," he said.Ndoro noted that low pass rates in rural areas were more reflective of resource gaps than absenteeism, and highlighted Government efforts to bridge the divide. These include building 2,800 new schools-many with boarding facilities-and installing solar power in remote areas."Charging for extra lessons is a clear violation of the Education Act. Our zero-tolerance policy includes unannounced school inspections by provincial taskforces. Violators will face suspension," he warned.Ndoro added that the ministry's 2024 audits show an 18 percent decline in absenteeism compared to 2023, attributing the improvement to the use of attendance registers and other accountability measures."Rural educators now receive subsidised housing and transport assistance to stay at their workstations. Our teachers are heroes, not villains," said Ndoro. "The ministry is committed to evidence-based reforms and community partnerships that ensure every child has access to quality education."Despite these efforts, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says the root of the problem remains unresolved-poor remuneration."Government must urgently address the salary crisis to restore teacher morale and protect the right to education for every learner," said ARTUZ president Mr Obert Masaraure.As the teacher truancy crisis unfolds, the future of thousands of learners in Manicaland's rural communities hangs in the balance, raising critical questions about the sustainability of the national education system.