Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher truancy hits rural schools

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
A wave of teacher absenteeism has gripped rural schools across Manicaland Province, with educators reportedly abandoning their posts for urban business ventures, leaving learners stranded and lessons unattended for days on end.

The crisis, uncovered during a two-week investigation by The Manica Post, has raised alarm over the growing disconnect between Government efforts to improve rural education and the realities on the ground.

Learners in Nyanga, Mutasa, Marange, Chipinge, Buhera, Makoni, and Chimanimani districts reported that some teachers only report for duty two or three days a week, prioritising private income-generating activities in towns over classroom responsibilities.

At a secondary school in Nyanga, pupils lamented that their Building teacher frequently absents himself to take on construction jobs in the town's resort areas, sometimes disappearing for an entire week. As a result, students are falling behind in the syllabus with little guidance or instruction.

A teacher at a rural school in Mafararikwa confirmed that many colleagues operate businesses in Mutare, returning to their schools only briefly during the week. He said teachers in practical subjects like Building, Agriculture, and Technical Graphics are particularly affected, often marketing their skills to clients in urban areas for better pay.

However, the trend is not limited to technical subjects. Teachers of theoretical disciplines have also reportedly joined the rush for side hustles, further eroding the quality of rural education. At several boarding schools, some teachers are charging parents for extra lessons-despite the practice being illegal under Zimbabwean law.

The revelations are deeply concerning given the Government's ongoing efforts to enhance rural education through infrastructure development and resource mobilisation, particularly in science and ICT education, in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "no one and no place left behind" mantra.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director Mr Richard Gabaza said he was unaware of the developments and would require investigations before commenting.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro acknowledged the economic pressures driving teachers to seek extra income but stressed that charging for lessons remains unlawful.

"Economic pressures have historically driven educators to seek supplementary income. However, our interventions are transforming this dynamic. Key among them is community oversight by School Development Committees who monitor teacher attendance and report to district offices," he said.

Ndoro noted that low pass rates in rural areas were more reflective of resource gaps than absenteeism, and highlighted Government efforts to bridge the divide. These include building 2,800 new schools-many with boarding facilities-and installing solar power in remote areas.

"Charging for extra lessons is a clear violation of the Education Act. Our zero-tolerance policy includes unannounced school inspections by provincial taskforces. Violators will face suspension," he warned.

Ndoro added that the ministry's 2024 audits show an 18 percent decline in absenteeism compared to 2023, attributing the improvement to the use of attendance registers and other accountability measures.

"Rural educators now receive subsidised housing and transport assistance to stay at their workstations. Our teachers are heroes, not villains," said Ndoro. "The ministry is committed to evidence-based reforms and community partnerships that ensure every child has access to quality education."

Despite these efforts, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says the root of the problem remains unresolved-poor remuneration.

"Government must urgently address the salary crisis to restore teacher morale and protect the right to education for every learner," said ARTUZ president Mr Obert Masaraure.

As the teacher truancy crisis unfolds, the future of thousands of learners in Manicaland's rural communities hangs in the balance, raising critical questions about the sustainability of the national education system.

Source - Manica Post
More on: #Teacher, #Rural, #School

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF turns party office into illegal night club

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe currency reserves backing ZiG climb to record

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Dynamos set to re-sign former stars Mukamba and Mushure

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe conducts second joint external evaluation

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Prophet brutally murders boy

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Woman cyberbullies wife after snatching husband

21 mins ago | 28 Views

Harare crowned Zimbabwe's crime capital

21 mins ago | 9 Views

US$300,000, 200 beasts raised for Zanu-PF Conference

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Defaulting RDC cut off

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Parents face charges for children's offences

26 mins ago | 18 Views

Ben-10's charm hypnotises Gogo (61)

31 mins ago | 41 Views

No Covid-19 variants in Zimbabwe – govt says

32 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF leadership accused of plotting against Karoro

33 mins ago | 9 Views

U.S Embassy orders visa applicants to make social media accounts public

33 mins ago | 7 Views

Zesa western region contract workers down tools

34 mins ago | 7 Views

Sugar stocks exceed national demand

35 mins ago | 5 Views

'Captured judiciary' intimidates General Mkhwanazi

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Harare pilot collapses after losing US$724

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Trabablas Interchange scandal deepens

12 hrs ago | 830 Views

Bosso captain invites Chivayo to watch them

12 hrs ago | 335 Views

8 suspended for Castle Lager Match Day 20

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bikita soap factory sparks ownership dispute

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

40% of deaths in Zimbabwe caused by non-communicable diseases

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

AMH editor-in-chief appears in court

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Simbisa Brands boss wins protection order against subordinate

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Ebenezer Academy principal up for raping student

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zacc raises red flag over corruption in shipping and forwarding sector

14 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chamisa's 'new' movement will flop, says Ruhanya

14 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bosso hopeful over Chihweta

15 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa dishes US$100,000 to Sables

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Old Mutual high school quiz finals kick off

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa calls for 'new breed of heroes'

16 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mahere wins US$100,000 in damages against 'Baba Jukwa' by default

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

ZRP warns against bogus anti-corruption organisations

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

WATCH: Zhakata returns with powerful song 'Inguva'

17 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices Effective 9 July 2025

19 hrs ago | 649 Views

Girl (12) dies in a scotchcart accident

19 hrs ago | 426 Views

Abusive ex-hubby jailed

20 hrs ago | 601 Views

Gauteng-Limpopo bullet train takes another giant step

20 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwean man who controlled the development of Microsoft Windows

20 hrs ago | 559 Views

When it rains for Professor Welshman Ncube, it pours

20 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Trabablas Interchange cost US$114.3 million, not US$88m

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Battle over Zanu-PF co-option process

21 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe central bank reports drop in inflation

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

BCC starts 2025 budget review consultations

23 hrs ago | 143 Views

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

23 hrs ago | 553 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

24 hrs ago | 671 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

24 hrs ago | 166 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

24 hrs ago | 235 Views