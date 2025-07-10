Parents face charges for children's offences

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parents whose minor children are found guilty of drug-related or sexual offences in a court of law may also be held legally liable, potentially facing hefty fines or jail sentences, according to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officials.This warning was issued by Sergeant Precious Chiware, assistant coordinator of the ZRP Mutare District Victim Friendly Unit (VFU), during the recent NotInMyVillage anti-child marriage campaign held in Mutare. The campaign brought together legal experts, medical professionals, civil registry officials, as well as traditional and community leaders from Mutare and Marange with the aim of reducing child marriages and all forms of child sexual abuse across the country.Sergeant Chiware highlighted the fact that many parents are unaware that the law holds them responsible for offences committed by their children. She explained that this legal provision promotes responsible parenting and ultimately serves the best interests of children and communities alike.The campaign targets community and traditional leaders, as well as men, recognizing the influential roles they hold in families and communities. Manicaland National AIDS Council provincial manager, Artwell Shiridzinomwa, explained that engaging these groups is a strategic approach, as men often occupy positions of authority and may also be perpetrators of abuse, making their involvement in such conversations essential.The laws regarding parental liability are outlined in Section 92 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) and further detailed in the Children's Act (Chapter 5:06). The legislation defines a child as a person under 18 years and a parent as a natural or adoptive parent, while a guardian refers to anyone with custody or care of the child.Recent amendments to the Children's Act in 2023 intensified penalties for parents or guardians found liable in connection to their children's drug or sexual offences. For instance, allowing a child to reside in or frequent a brothel can result in a fine of up to US$2,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years. Those found guilty of causing or contributing to a child's seduction, abduction, or commercial sexual exploitation face fines up to US$3,000 or imprisonment for up to 15 years. Furthermore, causing a child to participate in or producing child sexual abuse material can attract fines up to US$5,000 or up to 15 years imprisonment. Child sexual abuse material is broadly defined to include any representation of a child engaged in real or simulated sexual activities or depictions of sexual parts for primarily sexual purposes.Legal expert Johannes Zviuya of Bere Brothers Legal Practitioners explained that Zimbabwe's legal framework places significant responsibility on parents and guardians not only for direct abuse or neglect but also for exposing children to harmful environments likely to lead to criminal behavior. He highlighted Section 7 of the Children's Act, which demands parents to ensure care and protection, preventing children from associating with criminals or being exposed to dangerous settings.Section 13 of the Children's Act is particularly critical as it holds parents or guardians liable if they fail to take reasonable steps to prevent their child from committing an offence or if they encourage or facilitate such acts. The penalties for parents are aligned with those for the child, reflecting the seriousness of their responsibility.Mr. Zviuya emphasized that the law intends to create a protective environment where parents, guardians, and communities share the responsibility of safeguarding children from exploitation and delinquency. He further noted that parents could face prosecution if their children engage in prostitution or drug-related offences, and property owners allowing minors to be involved in unlawful sexual conduct may also be held accountable.He urged parents, guardians, and community members to be fully informed and proactive in protecting children to foster safer environments and prevent the harmful consequences of neglect and abuse.The NotInMyVillage campaign continues to stress the importance of collective responsibility in protecting children and calls on all stakeholders to remain vigilant in combating child exploitation and abuse in Zimbabwe.