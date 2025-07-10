Defaulting RDC cut off

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local authorities across Manicaland are grappling with mounting unpaid water bills and rates, leaving councils with limited options, including rationing supplies and introducing prepaid water meters, as they struggle to maintain basic service delivery.The City of Mutare, which runs the province's capital, is among the hardest hit, revealing that it is owed nearly US$1 million by neighbouring Mutasa Rural District Council (RDC) for water supplies to Penhalonga and Tsvingwe suburbs. Government departments have also failed to pay their dues, with an outstanding balance of US$2.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2025.As a result of these growing debts, Mutare City Council has begun rationing water to defaulters, including Mutasa RDC, and is in the final stages of installing prepaid water meters as part of a citywide rollout to curb further losses."The City of Mutare has initiated a high-level water rationing programme for certain clients, including Mutasa RDC, due to substantial outstanding payments," the city said in a statement. "This measure is crucial for the sustainable operation of Mutare's water production and supply infrastructure."Council officials warned that the ongoing failure by consumers to pay for services threatens the entire city's ability to function, as it hampers the procurement of bulk water from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), electricity from ZESA, and essential water treatment chemicals."Mutasa RDC is our largest debtor. Their failure to settle the nearly US$1 million debt has severely impacted our operations. Input materials like electricity and chemicals now require upfront payments, and without corresponding income, we cannot maintain these services," the city said.City authorities confirmed that residents have accused them of "subsidising" Mutasa RDC by continuing to provide water without payment. To rectify this, Mutare has accelerated plans to install prepaid water meters for all consumers, ensuring that water access is limited to the credit available on the meter."The Government has approved the smart prepaid meter concept. Once relevant procedures are finalized, we will roll out the first batch across the city and to external clients like Mutasa RDC," the council said.Mutasa RDC chairman Councillor Paddington Nemaunga acknowledged the debt and said the shortfall stemmed from low payment rates by residents in Penhalonga and Tsvingwe."Our main challenge has been non-payment by residents, some of whom owe up to US$2,000. We have started issuing bills consistently and have urged residents to settle their debts," said Nemaunga. "We recently engaged the City of Mutare for a payment plan, but we are hamstrung by limited resources."He added that the council is now planning to install prepaid meters on 400 households as a pilot project to improve revenue collection.Residents of Penhalonga and Tsvingwe are currently receiving water for just one hour per day under the new rationing schedule, a stark shift that reflects the city's tightened budget and growing frustration over unpaid bills.Elsewhere in the province, Rusape Town Council is facing similar challenges. Residents and ratepayers owe over ZiG144 million in unpaid dues, including for water and rates. The largest portion of the debt-ZiG72 million-comes from residential consumers.Rusape Town Council spokesperson Mr Lloyd Makumana confirmed the figures and appealed for cooperation from the community."Commercial entities owe ZiG41 million, industrial users ZiG17 million, institutions ZiG3 million, and Government entities ZiG9 million. We are currently employing persuasive engagement strategies to recover the money," said Makumana. "We are not disconnecting water supplies for now, but we urge all stakeholders to pay their dues to enable improved service delivery."As Manicaland's local authorities struggle to balance their books amid growing debts, water supply remains precarious for many communities. The shift toward prepaid meters and rationing reflects an urgent need to enforce accountability and ensure the sustainability of essential municipal services.