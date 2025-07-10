US$300,000, 200 beasts raised for Zanu-PF Conference

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Manicaland Province has made significant headway in mobilising resources for the 25th Annual National People's Conference set to take place from October 13 to 18 at Mutare Polytechnic, with over US$300,000 and 200 cattle already pledged by party members.In a major show of commitment, the province's loyal cadres have also donated goats, pigs, and tonnes of grain toward the conference, which will be hosted across two venues – the Mutare Sports Club for business exhibitions and the Pavilion Grounds for the main proceedings.The party aims to raise a minimum of US$1 million, with the current amount collected marking a strong start before approaching major donors locally and nationwide. All contributions are to be finalised by August 15 and deposited into ZANU-PF's national account under the supervision of Treasurer-General Advocate Jacob Mudenda.Addressing the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) on Sunday, ZANU-PF Manicaland provincial chairman Tawanda Mukodza commended the response so far, emphasising the importance of unity and active participation in delivering a successful national event."No donation is too small or too big. This is a collective effort. We've already raised US$300,000 and secured 200 beasts, which puts us in a strong position," Mukodza said.Each donated beast has been valued at US$500, and a committee will be formed to follow up and ensure all pledged resources are delivered on time. Mukodza also revealed that discussions are underway to identify a central location for livestock deliveries to avoid logistical challenges.Ten specialised committees have been established to handle various aspects of the conference, including finance, security, accreditation, transport, health, entertainment, and legal documentation. These teams will work closely with government departments that coordinate State functions to ensure a well-organised and seamless event.A walkathon from Harare to Mutare is planned as part of the conference's activities. All delegates will be required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing as part of health and safety protocols.Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, highlighted the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi World Tourism Expo – scheduled for September 9 to 12 – as a strategic opportunity to showcase Manicaland's economic potential ahead of the ZANU-PF conference."These events are a golden opportunity for local businesses and residents to benefit. The conference will bring a lot of attention to our province," Mugadza said.ZANU-PF national secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, applauded the fundraising efforts and urged continued unity within party structures."The people of Manicaland are demonstrating their empowerment through these pledges. It's something to be proud of," Chinamasa said. He also took the opportunity to congratulate Dorothy Mabika on her confirmation as Women's League provincial chairlady and advised all party wings to respect the constitution when conducting internal elections."We are expecting a successful and memorable conference. Manicaland's renowned hospitality must shine through. I will also take part in the walkathon alongside other party leaders," he added.Meanwhile, ZANU-PF national secretary for Local Government and Devolution, Supa Mandiwanzira, stressed the need for transparency in the handling of conference donations.With preparations accelerating, ZANU-PF Manicaland appears on track to host what promises to be a landmark national conference in October.