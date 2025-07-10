Woman cyberbullies wife after snatching husband

News / National

by Staff reporter

A disturbing case involving infidelity, harassment, and ethnic slurs has rocked the Victoria Falls community, culminating in the conviction of Brilliant Hlatshwayo, a 36-year-old woman from Chinotimba. She appeared before Magistrate Linda Dzvene charged with cyberbullying and harassment under Section 164(b) of the Cyber and Data Protection Act.The court was initially set to hear charges related to abusive communications, but during the Victim Impact Assessment, Mufaro Dondo, the victim and local schoolteacher, revealed the full extent of the emotional torment she endured. Brilliant Hlatshwayo had engaged in an illicit affair with Mufaro's husband, frequently sneaking into their home while Mufaro was at work. The betrayal shattered the family and sparked a bitter dispute.When the affair came to light, instead of retreating, Hlatshwayo intensified the conflict by sending a vicious WhatsApp voice message filled with crude ethnic insults aimed at humiliating Mufaro. The message contained graphic and deeply offensive descriptions involving Mufaro and her grandmother, loaded with tribal slurs intended to intimidate and cause substantial emotional distress."I am in pain. This has really broken me down. Each time I go to work, the accused will come to my house and spend time with my husband," Mufaro tearfully told the court.Prosecutor Portia Moyo outlined that on June 12, 2025, at a residence in Chinotimba, Brilliant intentionally sent the voice note designed to coerce, harass, and degrade Mufaro. Magistrate Dzvene described the message as "deeply offensive" and intended to "intimidate, humiliate, and further distress" the victim.In delivering judgment, Magistrate Dzvene imposed a six-month prison sentence on Hlatshwayo, suspending three months for five years on condition of good behaviour. The remaining three months were conditionally suspended pending completion of 105 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls Magistrates Court.The court's firm response underscores the seriousness with which Zimbabwe's justice system treats cyber harassment and ethnic vilification, particularly when intertwined with cases of domestic betrayal and emotional abuse.