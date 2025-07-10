Prophet brutally murders boy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A self-proclaimed prophet from Harare has appeared in court accused of brutally murdering a 12-year-old boy and burying his body in a backyard garden. Panashe Mukura, aged 31, faced Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on charges of murder and was remanded in custody until July 15.According to State prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, the tragic incident occurred on July 5, when Mukura was left alone with the deceased, Keith John, to safeguard a house overnight. During the night, Mukura allegedly attacked the boy with a pair of scissors, stabbing him multiple times across his body and mutilating his private parts.Following the brutal assault, Mukura is said to have dragged the boy's body outside and partially buried it in the garden behind the property. The next morning, Mukura reported the child missing.Investigators discovered bloodstains at the house's doorstep and noted that Mukura's clothing was also stained with blood. A thorough search of the premises led to the grim discovery of the boy's partially buried body in the garden.In court, Mukura voluntarily confessed to the killing but claimed to have no full recollection of his actions. "All I can remember is that I was sleeping with Keith John and I think I was fighting with someone in my dreams. I don't really understand what happened," he said. "I only realised what I had done after burying the body and was shocked."Mukura has a previous criminal record, having served time for attempted murder and was released in July 2023.The court proceedings will continue as investigations into the chilling case proceed.