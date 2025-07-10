Dynamos set to re-sign former stars Mukamba and Mushure

News / National

by Staff reporter

Struggling Dynamos FC is gearing up for a mid-season boost as the club moves to re-sign former key players Denver Mukamba and Ocean Mushure in a bid to revive the squad and stave off relegation fears.The duo was seen at Dynamos' training ground on Thursday, fueling speculation that both players are part of coach Saul Chaminuka's transfer plans as the team looks to turn around a challenging season.Mukamba, affectionately known as "The Prodigal Son," last featured for Scottland FC after helping them secure promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) from the Northern Region Division One League last year. This anticipated move will mark his fourth stint with Dynamos since his debut signing in 2011. The 2012 Soccer Star of the Year left Dynamos in 2023 to join the ambitious Scottland FC.Mushure, meanwhile, arrives from Zambia's top-flight league, bringing valuable experience back to the Harare giants."We are still working on that and I am sure very soon we will be announcing who is now on board," Chaminuka told the press. "We are still working on a number of things but I am sure I will be concluding that business very soon and they will soon start seeing their beloved players playing and getting good results for the team."Dynamos hope that the return of Mukamba and Mushure will inject much-needed energy and stability into the squad as they battle to climb up the PSL standings and secure their top-flight status.