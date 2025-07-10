Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF turns party office into illegal night club

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government has ordered the immediate closure of a Zanu-PF party office converted into a nightclub in Harare's Borrowdale area following mounting complaints from local residents over persistent noise pollution.

The party office at number 2 Campbell Road, now operating as Zone Gardens Night Club, had drawn sharp criticism from residents and fellow party members alike. Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa has come under fire amid allegations that he allowed the establishment of tuckshops and the nightclub within party premises for private commercial gain.

Masimirembwa is already facing scrutiny after receiving vehicle donations from fuel and mining magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei without reportedly following internal party protocols.

The Borrowdale Residents and Ratepayers Association formally complained about the noise nuisance caused by the nightclub, which reportedly operated without Harare City Council approval.

Tensions reportedly escalated within Zanu-PF ranks, with some officials questioning who was benefiting financially from the nightclub operations.

A party insider revealed, "What we have been complaining about has been exposed in another way."

In response, the Office of the President and Cabinet issued a directive for the closure of Zone Gardens Night Club. The instruction came in a letter dated July 8, signed by Presidential Affairs Permanent Secretary Tafadzwa Muguti, addressed to key provincial and municipal authorities including Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Secretary Cosmas Chiringa, Harare City Council Acting Town Clerk Addmore Nhekairo, Police Assistant Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, and Masimirembwa himself.

"I am writing to express extreme disappointment and concern regarding the blatant disregard for the menace caused at Zone Gardens Night Club despite your offices having been engaged and promised to act on the matter," Muguti stated.

The letter further revealed that the nightclub, owned by one Blessed Charakupa, was operating under a restaurant permit - a misuse that has caused community unrest.

"Zone Gardens has become a breeding ground for disharmony within the community and surrounding areas," Muguti wrote.

He ordered the immediate closure of the nightclub by July 11, 2025, and instructed the revocation of all permits issued by the City of Harare. The letter also called on Zanu-PF Harare to cancel its lease agreement with Charakupa.

Muguti urged tighter collaboration among Harare City Council, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Office of the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province to maintain order and swiftly address residents' concerns to prevent escalation to the President's office.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume deferred comment to Ward 18 Councillor Rufaro Matsika, who confirmed that the City of Harare was actively addressing the issue following directives from the President's Office.

"The City of Harare is seized with the matter following all due processes and engagements," Matsika said. "All relevant authorities are on it as instructed in the formal communication."

The closure has ignited further controversy, with reports emerging that Masimirembwa also planned to construct tuckshops at Zanu-PF's Machipisa offices, potentially stirring more internal party discontent.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Fadzayi Mahere v Edmund Kudzayi - Plea to set aside proceedings

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe's 2 rotten apples

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bosso eye goals as they host Green Fuel at BF

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe asset managers shift away from equities

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mahere is a criminal practitioner who ought to be struck off

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe currency reserves backing ZiG climb to record

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dynamos set to re-sign former stars Mukamba and Mushure

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe conducts second joint external evaluation

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Prophet brutally murders boy

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Woman cyberbullies wife after snatching husband

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Harare crowned Zimbabwe's crime capital

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

US$300,000, 200 beasts raised for Zanu-PF Conference

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Defaulting RDC cut off

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Parents face charges for children's offences

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Teacher truancy hits rural schools

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Ben-10's charm hypnotises Gogo (61)

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

No Covid-19 variants in Zimbabwe – govt says

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF leadership accused of plotting against Karoro

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

U.S Embassy orders visa applicants to make social media accounts public

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zesa western region contract workers down tools

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sugar stocks exceed national demand

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Captured judiciary' intimidates General Mkhwanazi

13 hrs ago | 917 Views

Harare pilot collapses after losing US$724

13 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Trabablas Interchange scandal deepens

14 hrs ago | 929 Views

Bosso captain invites Chivayo to watch them

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

8 suspended for Castle Lager Match Day 20

15 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bikita soap factory sparks ownership dispute

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

40% of deaths in Zimbabwe caused by non-communicable diseases

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

AMH editor-in-chief appears in court

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Simbisa Brands boss wins protection order against subordinate

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Ebenezer Academy principal up for raping student

17 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zacc raises red flag over corruption in shipping and forwarding sector

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chamisa's 'new' movement will flop, says Ruhanya

17 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bosso hopeful over Chihweta

17 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa dishes US$100,000 to Sables

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Old Mutual high school quiz finals kick off

18 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa calls for 'new breed of heroes'

19 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mahere wins US$100,000 in damages against 'Baba Jukwa' by default

19 hrs ago | 642 Views

ZRP warns against bogus anti-corruption organisations

19 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Zhakata returns with powerful song 'Inguva'

19 hrs ago | 318 Views

ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices Effective 9 July 2025

21 hrs ago | 682 Views

Girl (12) dies in a scotchcart accident

22 hrs ago | 453 Views

Abusive ex-hubby jailed

22 hrs ago | 621 Views

Gauteng-Limpopo bullet train takes another giant step

22 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwean man who controlled the development of Microsoft Windows

22 hrs ago | 576 Views

When it rains for Professor Welshman Ncube, it pours

23 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Trabablas Interchange cost US$114.3 million, not US$88m

23 hrs ago | 405 Views

Battle over Zanu-PF co-option process

24 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Zimbabwe central bank reports drop in inflation

10 Jul 2025 at 10:11hrs | 162 Views