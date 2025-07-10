Zanu-PF turns party office into illegal night club

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has ordered the immediate closure of a Zanu-PF party office converted into a nightclub in Harare's Borrowdale area following mounting complaints from local residents over persistent noise pollution.The party office at number 2 Campbell Road, now operating as Zone Gardens Night Club, had drawn sharp criticism from residents and fellow party members alike. Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa has come under fire amid allegations that he allowed the establishment of tuckshops and the nightclub within party premises for private commercial gain.Masimirembwa is already facing scrutiny after receiving vehicle donations from fuel and mining magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei without reportedly following internal party protocols.The Borrowdale Residents and Ratepayers Association formally complained about the noise nuisance caused by the nightclub, which reportedly operated without Harare City Council approval.Tensions reportedly escalated within Zanu-PF ranks, with some officials questioning who was benefiting financially from the nightclub operations.A party insider revealed, "What we have been complaining about has been exposed in another way."In response, the Office of the President and Cabinet issued a directive for the closure of Zone Gardens Night Club. The instruction came in a letter dated July 8, signed by Presidential Affairs Permanent Secretary Tafadzwa Muguti, addressed to key provincial and municipal authorities including Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Secretary Cosmas Chiringa, Harare City Council Acting Town Clerk Addmore Nhekairo, Police Assistant Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, and Masimirembwa himself."I am writing to express extreme disappointment and concern regarding the blatant disregard for the menace caused at Zone Gardens Night Club despite your offices having been engaged and promised to act on the matter," Muguti stated.The letter further revealed that the nightclub, owned by one Blessed Charakupa, was operating under a restaurant permit - a misuse that has caused community unrest."Zone Gardens has become a breeding ground for disharmony within the community and surrounding areas," Muguti wrote.He ordered the immediate closure of the nightclub by July 11, 2025, and instructed the revocation of all permits issued by the City of Harare. The letter also called on Zanu-PF Harare to cancel its lease agreement with Charakupa.Muguti urged tighter collaboration among Harare City Council, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Office of the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province to maintain order and swiftly address residents' concerns to prevent escalation to the President's office.Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume deferred comment to Ward 18 Councillor Rufaro Matsika, who confirmed that the City of Harare was actively addressing the issue following directives from the President's Office."The City of Harare is seized with the matter following all due processes and engagements," Matsika said. "All relevant authorities are on it as instructed in the formal communication."The closure has ignited further controversy, with reports emerging that Masimirembwa also planned to construct tuckshops at Zanu-PF's Machipisa offices, potentially stirring more internal party discontent.