ZimStat alerts public to fake job scams

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has issued a public warning over a fake recruitment scheme circulating on social media, cautioning job seekers to be vigilant against scammers.

In a statement, ZIMSTAT said fraudulent advertisements and SMS messages titled "ZIMSTAT Recruitment Scheme" were being shared online, falsely claiming to offer job opportunities with the national agency.

ZIMSTAT clarified that all its official job vacancies are only advertised on its verified website and through authorised communication channels.

"ZIMSTAT wishes to alert the public and all stakeholders that a fraudulent recruitment notice titled ‘ZIMSTAT Recruitment Scheme' is currently circulating online. This notice is false and unauthorised," said the agency's public relations and communications department.

"ZIMSTAT has not issued any such recruitment advertisement, and the agency urges everyone to disregard and report any suspicious communications claiming to be from ZIMSTAT regarding job offers or recruitment."

The statistics agency urged prospective job seekers to verify any recruitment information directly through ZIMSTAT's official platforms to avoid falling victim to scams.

It also emphasised that ZIMSTAT does not require any form of payment or financial information during the job application process.

"ZIMSTAT is committed to transparency and fairness in its recruitment processes and will never request payment or personal financial information as part of job applications," the statement read.

Members of the public have been advised to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited job offers or recruitment messages, particularly those that demand upfront fees or sensitive personal information.

ZIMSTAT said any suspected fraudulent recruitment activity should be reported to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to providing accurate statistical information and official updates solely through trusted and secure communication channels.

ZIMSTAT also thanked the public for their cooperation in helping to combat scams that prey on vulnerable job seekers.

Source - Herald
