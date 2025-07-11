Mzembi's remand challenge ruling postponed again

News / National

The ruling on former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi's latest application challenging his continued placement on remand has been postponed for the second time this week.Mzembi, who is facing charges related to abuse of office, recently appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei seeking to be removed from remand. However, the matter has faced continued delays due to the unavailability of the presiding magistrate.On Friday, regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa informed the court that the ruling would now be delivered on Monday.This latest postponement comes after the court recently confirmed three outstanding warrants of arrest against Mzembi, which were issued after he absconded court proceedings in November 2018.Magistrate Ndirowei previously dismissed Mzembi's application to have the warrants cancelled, ruling that the former minister's failure to appear in court was deliberate.Mzembi's legal troubles stem from allegations that he misused public funds during his tenure as a Cabinet minister. He has been contesting the legality of his continued placement on remand since his return to court.