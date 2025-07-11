Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo taxes shocker

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo, one of Zimbabwe's most polarising public figures, has rubbished claims that his bank accounts have been garnished by tax authorities amid reports of a lifestyle audit into his vast wealth. Speaking in a rare, wide-ranging interview this week, Chivayo sought to project an image of transparency and innocence, insisting he had "nothing to hide" and had always paid his dues.

Chivayo, known for his extravagant lifestyle of luxury cars, private jets, and cash giveaways, dismissed recent reports as "malicious" and "fictitious," insisting there were no garnishee orders on his accounts and that neither the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) nor any other regulator had frozen his funds.

"There is no garnishee order. None of my accounts have been frozen. And I have not been informed of any lifestyle audit," Chivayo said. "I welcome scrutiny -  but not falsehoods. If anyone claims my accounts are garnished, let them bring documentary evidence."

He argued that if there were any legitimate audits underway, ZIMRA would have formally engaged him as per procedure, but no such communication had been received. "All the companies I am involved in -  whether as shareholder, director, or executive -  are fully compliant with their tax obligations under Zimbabwean law," he said. "I am perhaps one of the few entrepreneurs who has consistently publicised the payment of customs duty on my vehicles and high-value imports -  not to show off, but to demonstrate that compliance is not optional, even for those in positions of influence."

Chivayo's comments come amid mounting speculation over the source of his wealth, with critics pointing to his close ties to Zanu-PF and his frequent appearances alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa. His reputation as a politically connected businessman has drawn scrutiny, particularly following reports that one of his companies allegedly pocketed R800 million from South Africa's Independent Electoral Commission under controversial circumstances -  allegations he has flatly denied.

This week, Chivayo painted himself as a victim of a smear campaign designed to tarnish his name through what he described as "malice masquerading as journalism."

"Our books are auditable and open to inspection, and we maintain verifiable documentation on all our projects, whether current or historical. We have nothing to hide, and our teams engage openly with statutory bodies, including ZIMRA," he said.

His remarks come against a backdrop of growing public resentment over conspicuous displays of wealth by politically connected elites in a country struggling with unemployment, collapsing health services, and widespread poverty. Chivayo's social media posts, often featuring Bentleys, Rolls Royces, designer clothes, and lavish handouts of US dollars, have made him a lightning rod for criticism.

Many Zimbabweans view him as a symbol of state capture and unchecked greed, accusing him of using his proximity to power to win lucrative government contracts across sectors such as construction, ICT, logistics, and energy. Chivayo, however, insists that his businesses operate above board, file tax returns monthly, and are fully compliant with statutory obligations on VAT, PAYE, and customs duties.

"I am also aware that companies doing business with the Government of Zimbabwe, as many of ours do, are held to the highest levels of accountability and are frequently subject to due diligence reviews by regulatory, procurement, and oversight bodies. This is standard practice, and we welcome such oversight," Chivayo said.

He cautioned against what he called a growing tendency to weaponise unverified claims. "I find it prudent to caution against the growing trend of weaponising unverified allegations," he said.

Despite his protestations, public skepticism remains high. In a country weary from years of economic decline and scandals, Chivayo's ostentatious displays continue to provoke fierce debate.

Responding to inquiries, ZIMRA's spokesperson Gladman Njanji said the authority was bound by law not to discuss the tax affairs of individuals or companies. "The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority wishes to reaffirm that its operations are governed by statutory provisions, which include a strict obligation to uphold taxpayer confidentiality. In accordance with these provisions, ZIMRA does not disclose or engage in discussions regarding the tax affairs of any individual or corporate entity with third parties," Njanji said.

As the controversy swirls, Chivayo remains defiant, positioning himself as a legitimate businessman unfairly targeted by detractors envious of his success.

Source - The Independent
More on: #Chivayo, #Taxe, #Shocker

