Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has revealed that the City of Harare is not paying Geo Pomona Waste Management, despite the company controversially assuming responsibility for the municipality's refuse collection.

Geo Pomona Waste Management took over waste disposal operations under an agreement pushed through by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works. The deal, which sparked public outrage when it was first revealed, stipulates that Harare City Council (HCC) was to pay US$40 per tonne of waste delivered to Pomona. Critics have argued the arrangement effectively usurps the council's core functions and hands them over to a private entity.

However, speaking this week, Mafume said Harare City Council is not making any payments to Geo Pomona, with the central government now shouldering the costs of refuse collection in the capital.

"The City of Harare is not paying Pomona. The government is paying for that," Mafume said.

The revelation comes amid ongoing concerns over the council's inability to maintain basic infrastructure and deliver services effectively, with much of Harare's refuse collection infrastructure in a state of decay. Despite this, questions remain over the sincerity and capacity of the council in managing partnerships with private companies.

Last year, the council was embroiled in a dispute with Roadport Private Limited, which operates one of Harare's busiest long-distance bus terminals. The fallout nearly resulted in Roadport being evicted from operating the terminal, raising further doubts about the city's handling of public-private partnerships.

Mafume has since sought to downplay the episode as he tries to court future investment partners.

"When you have a dispute with your partner, it does not mean your marriage is not producing fruits," he said. "Roadport was built and is used by thousands of Harare residents. So, if we have a dispute on one or two issues, it does not mean that everything is lost."

He added: "There is a tendency to highlight the problems you would have faced in an agreement while ignoring everything that has been beneficial."

Despite Mafume's reassurances, the Geo Pomona deal remains a contentious issue in Harare, with critics arguing that it reflects deeper governance failures and the erosion of local government autonomy by central authorities.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Harare, #Mafume, #Pomona

Comments


Must Read

Dembare continues to sink

19 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

20 mins ago | 5 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

26 mins ago | 5 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

27 mins ago | 2 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

28 mins ago | 6 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

29 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

29 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

30 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

31 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

32 mins ago | 2 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

33 mins ago | 4 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

34 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

35 mins ago | 2 Views

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

35 mins ago | 4 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

36 mins ago | 2 Views

GZU employee up for rape

37 mins ago | 3 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

37 mins ago | 2 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

37 mins ago | 7 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

38 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

39 mins ago | 1 Views

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

40 mins ago | 2 Views

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

40 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

42 mins ago | 4 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

42 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

43 mins ago | 6 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

43 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

45 mins ago | 6 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

46 mins ago | 6 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

46 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

47 mins ago | 5 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

47 mins ago | 18 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

48 mins ago | 4 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

50 mins ago | 3 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

51 mins ago | 6 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

52 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

56 mins ago | 20 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

57 mins ago | 21 Views

Chivayo taxes shocker

58 mins ago | 85 Views

Mzembi's remand challenge ruling postponed again

59 mins ago | 21 Views

ZimStat alerts public to fake job scams

59 mins ago | 7 Views

Traditional healers plead with govt, chiefs for land

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Biti's new political outfit: Another desperate stunt from a failed politician

11 Jul 2025 at 15:29hrs | 2843 Views

Fadzayi Mahere v Edmund Kudzayi - Plea to set aside proceedings

11 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 1120 Views