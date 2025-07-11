Latest News Editor's Choice


Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
As community hearings into the Gukurahundi atrocities continue across Matabeleland, the Zimbabwean government's recent promise to compensate victims has sparked a range of emotions among survivors and their families- ranging from cautious hope to deep skepticism.

The National Council of Chiefs clarified that any compensation would be tailored on a case-by-case basis, reflecting the unique suffering endured by each individual or family during the 1980s genocide.

However, at Khozi Village in Ward 6, Gwanda North, where hearings led by Chief Mathema recently took place, locals voiced conflicted feelings about the proposed redress.

"Compensation is tricky," one villager said on condition of anonymity. "Yes, it may ease the burden after decades, but the real victims- the tortured and the dead- are buried here. If only the perpetrators had apologized while still alive, it would have meant more. Now we just hear rumors about compensation, but no details: how much, who qualifies?"

Others expressed doubts about the value of financial compensation after 42 years. "Many victims are elderly, some crippled and sick. Even if money comes, will it truly help?" questioned another villager.

One attendee used a vivid analogy: "If I caught someone with my wife and he pays me two cows as a fine, how do I explain those cows? ‘Cows for adultery?' How do you explain money for people being killed?"

For many, a simple apology would carry more weight than any monetary sum. "It's better to say sorry and let it end there. Even in families, ‘sorry' heals," the villager said.

Skepticism about the government's sincerity also runs deep. "The government failed to compensate war veterans who fought for liberation. How can it compensate people it intended to kill? They ordered the killings, yet now say they want to compensate the victims. It makes no sense," said another community member.

Recalling a chilling moment from the 1980s, the villager recounted a meeting where the late Enos Nkala allegedly instructed military commanders to kill rather than maim: "He asked who had broken limbs after attacks and reprimanded the army for not killing outright. Being maimed meant being left alive."

"This is why we waited for the chief- to share these truths," the member added. "Even the chief witnessed people being thrown into pits. We can't cry for compensation for acts that were ordered."

Among the attendees was a 76-year-old survivor who spent 11 months in detention in 1984, enduring torture including electrocution, beatings, and burns. Now frail, he suffers permanent damage to his feet and impaired sight and hearing.

"I was arrested in February and released in December," he said. "They beat me with planks and screws, burned my legs with fire. I couldn't walk and had to be carried. I wasn't married then; I wondered if I'd have a family."

He welcomed the hearings but stressed the need for real, timely compensation. "What is the cost of my lost freedom? I should have been building my life. They plotted Gukurahundi knowing the consequences. They must take responsibility."

Noting the seriousness of the panel, he added, "They even asked to photograph my scars for records. Maybe something will come of it, but compensation must be sincere and swift."

The ongoing Gukurahundi community hearings, led by traditional chiefs with support from local elders, youth, women, counselors, and religious leaders, provide survivors a platform to share their stories and contribute to the nation's reconciliation process.

As the dialogue continues, the community's voices reveal a complex landscape of pain, distrust, and cautious hope over the government's promises to right past wrongs.

