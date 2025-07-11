Primary School head charged with procurement violations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mezah Mazambiri, headmaster of Glaudina Council Primary School, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa on charges of criminal abuse of office linked to alleged violations of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's procurement procedures.Mazambiri, who serves as the school's accounting officer responsible for procuring all goods and services, was granted bail set at US$200 during the hearing.Glaudina Council Primary is a satellite school under Kuwadzana 8 Council Primary School, where procurement methods are determined by the value of goods or services required, ensuring compliance with established tendering processes.The court was informed that in May 2023, the school sought to engage a funeral company to provide cover for its pupils. Instead of following official procurement procedures, Mazambiri is accused of directly selecting Moonlight Funeral Assurance to offer this service.With an enrolment of 1,525 pupils, each expected to contribute US$5 per term for the funeral cover, the total amount of US$7,625 necessitated a formal tender process - a step reportedly bypassed by Mazambiri.By failing to adhere to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets regulations, Mazambiri allegedly acted contrary to his duties as a public officer.The case highlights ongoing concerns over adherence to public procurement protocols within educational institutions.