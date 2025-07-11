Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Mezah Mazambiri, headmaster of Glaudina Council Primary School, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa on charges of criminal abuse of office linked to alleged violations of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's procurement procedures.

Mazambiri, who serves as the school's accounting officer responsible for procuring all goods and services, was granted bail set at US$200 during the hearing.

Glaudina Council Primary is a satellite school under Kuwadzana 8 Council Primary School, where procurement methods are determined by the value of goods or services required, ensuring compliance with established tendering processes.

The court was informed that in May 2023, the school sought to engage a funeral company to provide cover for its pupils. Instead of following official procurement procedures, Mazambiri is accused of directly selecting Moonlight Funeral Assurance to offer this service.

With an enrolment of 1,525 pupils, each expected to contribute US$5 per term for the funeral cover, the total amount of US$7,625 necessitated a formal tender process -  a step reportedly bypassed by Mazambiri.

By failing to adhere to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets regulations, Mazambiri allegedly acted contrary to his duties as a public officer.

The case highlights ongoing concerns over adherence to public procurement protocols within educational institutions.

Source - The Herald
More on: #School, #Head, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Dembare continues to sink

21 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

24 mins ago | 4 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

27 mins ago | 6 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

29 mins ago | 3 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

29 mins ago | 6 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

30 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

31 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

32 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

33 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

34 mins ago | 2 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

35 mins ago | 4 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

36 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

36 mins ago | 2 Views

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

37 mins ago | 4 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

37 mins ago | 2 Views

GZU employee up for rape

39 mins ago | 3 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

39 mins ago | 3 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

39 mins ago | 7 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

40 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

40 mins ago | 1 Views

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

41 mins ago | 2 Views

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

41 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

43 mins ago | 4 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

44 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

45 mins ago | 6 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

45 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

46 mins ago | 6 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

47 mins ago | 6 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

48 mins ago | 5 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

49 mins ago | 18 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

50 mins ago | 4 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

51 mins ago | 16 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

53 mins ago | 6 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

53 mins ago | 5 Views

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

56 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

58 mins ago | 21 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

59 mins ago | 21 Views

Chivayo taxes shocker

59 mins ago | 85 Views

Mzembi's remand challenge ruling postponed again

1 hr ago | 21 Views

ZimStat alerts public to fake job scams

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Traditional healers plead with govt, chiefs for land

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Biti's new political outfit: Another desperate stunt from a failed politician

11 Jul 2025 at 15:29hrs | 2843 Views

Fadzayi Mahere v Edmund Kudzayi - Plea to set aside proceedings

11 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 1120 Views