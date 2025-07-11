Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 29-year-old man from Chitungwiza, Providence Shumba, has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for robbing an EcoCash agent and her friend of US$2,340 in cash and goods, threatening them with death during the attack.Shumba, residing at Number 17439, Unit P, Seke, was convicted by Chitungwiza magistrate Dennis Mangosi following evidence presented by Public Prosecutor Shamiso Charmaine Mwapangira.On June 25, around 6:30 pm, Shumba entered a shop at Zvipoto Shops, Unit O, where EcoCash agent Ms. Tafadzwa Gwiti and her friend Ms. Loveness Muswe were counting money. He demanded cash from Ms. Gwiti, who handed over US$180. When he ordered Ms. Muswe to do the same, she refused.At that point, Shumba pulled out a knife and threatened to stab Ms. Muswe, pointing it at the left side of her chest. He forced both women to cover their faces with cloth before going behind the counter and taking Ms. Muswe's cash of US$560 from the shelf.In addition to the cash, Shumba stole three cellphones- an Itel A50C, a Huawei Smart, and a 1,657 NetOne phone- along with Econet recharge cards and a small brown bag.After ordering the women to uncover their faces, Shumba fled the scene. However, the victims' cries for help attracted members of the public, who gave chase. Shumba dropped one of the stolen phones, an Itel A50C belonging to Tonderai Katema.He was later caught by local touts and handed over to the police.The court sentenced Shumba to serve three years and eight months in jail for the armed robbery.