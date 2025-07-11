Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

News / National

by Staff reporter

A group of suspected Zanu-PF youths violently disrupted opposition politician Job Sikhala's book launch at the Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo on Friday, forcing the event to be called off.The book, Footprints in the Chains, authored by Munyaradzi Angelo Savanhu, chronicles Sikhala's life as an activist, detailing over 70 arrests, instances of torture, and detentions.In a video shared online by Sikhala, the mob- appearing intoxicated- attacked one of the guest speakers and began throwing chairs while manhandling a man who tried to intervene. The group shouted orders forbidding anyone from discussing politics or President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Despite Sikhala's efforts to address the audience, the disruptions continued unabated, ultimately forcing the cancellation of the event.The group also seized copies of the book, tearing some and taking others away.Condemning the violence, Sikhala stated, "Drunken well-known Zanu-PF goons in Masvingo came and violently disrupted our book launch at the Charles Austin Theatre at the Civic Centre. They started attacking the Guest of Honour Matthew Takaona when he was delivering his speech. One of the speakers, Dr. Takavafira Zhou, was pounded while addressing at the pulpit by one of the drunken thugs. The pathetic violence by the beast is continuing. We condemn in totality all forms of violence and the disruption of our book launch."The Masvingo launch followed successful events in Harare and Bulawayo, which drew notable opposition figures and supporters.