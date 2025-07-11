Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Kuwadzana East legislator Charlton Hwende has once again courted controversy, this time drawing sharp criticism after publicly comparing President Emmerson Mnangagwa favorably to his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

Hwende's remarks came shortly after President Mnangagwa made an unexpected appearance during a question-and-answer session at the National Assembly -  his third visit outside official parliamentary openings -  a move Hwende hailed as evidence that Mnangagwa was "way better" than Mugabe.

Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hwende stated: "Mugabe never attended Parliament outside the official opening ceremonies. This is the third time that President ED has come to Parliament outside the official opening ceremonies. Next time we must have the President during questioning time responding to our questions."

When challenged to clarify his position, Hwende doubled down: "Comparing him with Mugabe, he is far much better."

The comments ignited a storm on social media, with many accusing Hwende of having "sold out" and aligning himself with the ruling party's interests. Some users alleged he was complicit in efforts to destabilize the opposition, including cooperation with self-appointed CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu in recalling councillors and MPs -  moves widely seen as targeting former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

One X user, Kandawasvika, accused Hwende of working with Tshabangu to "destroy the opposition," while others defended Chamisa, highlighting that Mugabe, despite his authoritarian rule, never handed control of the opposition party to proxies.

"Mugabe didn't take our party and gave it to his proxies," commented Mboniso Moyo.

Critics also lamented the calibre of current opposition figures, with user Clemy Tinashe stating: "The calibre of the people we are banking on as the alternative is ridiculously shocking! We are heading nowhere as a country."

Others expressed support for Chamisa's departure from the CCC, arguing that working alongside politicians like Hwende was untenable.

"I see most people blaming Chamisa about his decisions to leave CCC but how can you build a political party with sell outs like this one," wrote Tapfuma.

Hwende had earlier attracted criticism last week after remarks at Job Sikhala's book launch in Bulawayo, where he suggested the opposition had abandoned Sikhala during his prolonged detention at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, implying insufficient pressure was applied to secure his release.

As the controversy deepens, Hwende remains a divisive figure, with his comments fueling debate on loyalty, leadership, and the future direction of Zimbabwe's opposition politics.

Source - NewZimbabwe

