Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

by Staff reporter
60 mins ago | Views
Police have confirmed the arrest of Zimbabwean businessman Tawanda Hairwadzi in Portugal on allegations of misappropriating fuel meant for a government ministry.

In a statement released on Friday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that Hairwadzi, aged 43, was apprehended on July 9 following an Interpol Red Notice.

Hairwadzi, alongside his wife Shungu Mwashaireni Hairwadzi, co-owns Eptha Energy (Pvt) Ltd, a company contracted by Addax Energy to transport two million litres of fuel intended for delivery to a government ministry in August 2021.

"Between 1 August and 30 November 2021, Addax Energy released 1,040,000 litres of fuel to Eptha Energy, expecting payment of US$743,600 from the government," Commissioner Nyathi stated.

"However, Addax was never paid. Investigations revealed that Eptha Energy had not delivered the fuel and had subsequently closed operations," he added.

A police report was filed in September 2022 after it was discovered that Hairwadzi had fled Zimbabwe. Following an investigation coordinated with Interpol, Hairwadzi was located and arrested in Portugal earlier this month.

Extradition proceedings to bring Hairwadzi back to Zimbabwe to face charges are currently underway.

Source - NewZimbabwe

