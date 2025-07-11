Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has sharply criticized University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo for the recent dismissal of striking lecturers and suspension of student activists supporting the ongoing industrial action.Biti described the sanctions against both lecturers and student union leaders as a "failure from an arrogant and incompetent leader," condemning what he called the "high-handedness" of the UZ administration.Earlier this month, six members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) were suspended following a May demonstration in support of lecturers who have been on strike since April 16. This followed the earlier dismissal of four leaders of the lecturers' strike, reportedly over the unauthorized use of the university's Great Hall."The suspension of student activists and the dismissal of leaders of the Association of University Teachers UZ is another blatant example of the failure and high-handedness of the vacuous, incompetent leadership of the UZ," Biti said.He further accused Prof. Mapfumo of arrogance and incompetence, asserting that the Vice Chancellor reflects "the glaring ignorance and fascism of those he serves.""Universities are citadels of the highest forms of cerebral engagement. They cannot be reduced to rag tag sub committees of a corrupt kleptocratic ruling party taken over by a greedy illiterate parasitic elite," Biti added.The striking lecturers are demanding a salary increase to at least US$2,250 from the current US$250, alongside calls for improved working conditions.In solidarity, Gift ‘Ostallos' Siziba, former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Pelandaba Tshabala constituency, demanded the immediate reinstatement of the six suspended students and justice for the lecturers."We stand in solidarity with ZINASU and join the call for justice for students and lecturers who have endured months of hardship, including unpaid salaries," Siziba said.He added, "We will not stand idly by as the future of our youth and the integrity of our academic institutions are compromised."The standoff at UZ highlights growing tensions within Zimbabwe's academic sector, as staff and students continue to demand fair treatment amid ongoing financial and institutional challenges.