Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
The notorious Vumbunu brothers, Abraham and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu, are currently held in custody in South Africa following their arrest in connection with the massive US$4 million robbery at Ecobank that shook Zimbabwe in October 2024.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that extradition proceedings to bring the brothers back to Zimbabwe are underway but remain a "work in progress."

The brothers were apprehended on July 5, 2025, as Zimbabwean police intensified efforts to apprehend other suspects believed to be involved in the heist who remain at large.

The audacious robbery took place on October 3, 2024, in Bulawayo, marking one of the largest bank heists in Zimbabwe's history. Interpol played a key role in tracking down the six suspects, including the Vumbunu brothers.

Elijah, reportedly the mastermind behind the robbery, maintained a seemingly normal lifestyle, operating a trucking business and living in upscale neighborhoods. Sources reveal he owned multiple properties and recently sold some assets to acquire a sprawling farm known as Orange Farm in South Africa- the location where he was ultimately arrested after a protracted manhunt.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of Zimbabwe requested provisional custody from South African authorities, facilitating the brothers' arrests. Investigations are ongoing, with the NPA working closely with South African counterparts to identify and seize properties and luxury vehicles the suspects allegedly acquired using proceeds from the robbery. The Vumbunu brothers are also said to own a fleet of haulage trucks operating in the region.

Reports suggest that the criminals, who reside in South Africa, would cross the Limpopo River only to carry out high-value robberies in Zimbabwe.

Elijah Vumbunu's criminal history includes being released on ZW$50 bail while appealing a 40-year sentence related to a 2003 Mutare robbery, where he and his gang stole an estimated US$40 million in local and foreign currency. In 2005, he was also implicated in orchestrating a prison break at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Meanwhile, their younger brother, Takafa Vumbunu, also known as Naison Mahembe, remains at large and is the subject of ongoing police searches.

The extradition and prosecution of the Vumbunu brothers represent a critical step in Zimbabwe's efforts to crack down on high-profile organized crime and restore public confidence in security institutions.

Source - The Herald
#Vumbunu, #Custody

