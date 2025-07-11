Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
A Zanu-PF aspiring candidate has lodged a complaint with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), accusing an independent rival of misleading voters by using images of opposition politician Nelson Chamisa on campaign posters ahead of the July 26 by-election in Ward 10, Chikomba district.

The by-election follows the tragic death of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Amos Reza, who died in a motorbike accident last month.

Zanu-PF's Tafadzwa Mukandi raised the complaint against independent candidate Tawanda Muchenje during a multi-party liaison committee meeting convened by Zec in Chikomba on Tuesday. Mukandi argued that Muchenje's campaign material, featuring photographs of both Chamisa and the late Reza, was deceptive and politically opportunistic.

This is not the first time opposition-recalled representatives have used Chamisa's image in their campaigns as independents, claiming alignment with his political ideology and vision. After internal party disputes in 2023, many recalled CCC representatives have sought to capitalize on Chamisa's popularity to maintain political relevance.

At the meeting, Mukandi questioned Zec officials about the definition of an independent candidate and argued that Muchenje's use of Chamisa's image could mislead voters into thinking he had Chamisa's official endorsement, which was untrue.

"If he is truly independent, he should use his own picture, not ride on the popularity of others," Mukandi stated.

He further lamented, "He claims he does not have a party, yet he puts Chamisa's picture on his posters. This will confuse the electorate. I use Zanu-PF logos and regalia; the same should apply to Muchenje."

Muchenje's chief election agent, Emmanuel Punungwe, dismissed the complaint, arguing that candidates employ various strategies to win votes, including using materials that resonate with the electorate.

Zec's Chikomba district elections officer, Todd Chibengwa, said no formal written complaint had been received and noted that Zec does not regulate campaign content. He suggested that any grievances should be directed to those whose images are being used.

Mukandi, who lost to Reza in the 2023 general elections and is making his third attempt at the local authority seat since winning a by-election in March 2022, said he sought clarity on what constitutes an independent candidate to protect voter interests.

The July 26 by-election is closely watched as political tensions remain high following Reza's death, with both ruling and opposition factions vying to capture the key ward.

Source - Newsday
