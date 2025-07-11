MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has urged all artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) to promptly engage registered mine surveyors to avoid operational disruptions following a new government directive.The call was made during a signing ceremony yesterday, where the ZMF formalized a partnership with the Association of Mine Surveyors of Zimbabwe (AMSZ) to support the implementation of the government's Mining Cadastre Information Management System."This collaboration is a direct response to the government's new mandate requiring all mining title holders to submit accurate surveyed coordinates for their claims, effective 1 July 2025, as part of the Mining Cadastre Information Management System - a critical step in formalising Zimbabwe's Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) sector," the ZMF said in a statement.The partnership aims to support the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development's progressive initiative to formalize the ASM sector, reduce disputes over mining claims, and align Zimbabwe's mining standards with regional and international best practices.ZMF described the collaboration as a significant milestone in introducing transparency and professionalism into the ASM sector.Both organizations agreed to develop a standardized tariff schedule for surveying services tailored to typical small-scale claim sizes, a move designed to prevent overcharging and ensure affordability for miners.AMSZ highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating, "Our partnership with the ZMF supports access for the ASM to credible mining surveying services which they critically need for compliance and for the formalisation process."This partnership comes at a crucial time as Zimbabwe moves to strengthen regulation of the ASM sector, aiming to boost efficiency, minimize conflicts, and encourage sustainable mining practices nationwide.