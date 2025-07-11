Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe government is actively working to formalize the use of traditional medicines by promoting their registration and integration into the country's mainstream health system, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Kwidini has revealed.Speaking in the National Assembly this week, Kwidini emphasized the valuable knowledge communities hold about medicinal herbs traditionally used by ancestors. He highlighted the potential to transform these herbal remedies into safe, standardized medicines through collaboration with qualified health professionals and researchers."We have qualified knowledgeable people who can use allopathic or traditional medicines, which are known by our ancestors, and make it into modern medication through our qualified young people," Kwidini said.However, the Deputy Minister expressed concern over the proliferation of unregistered herbal clinics, which he warned pose serious public health risks. "All people who sell alternative medicines must be registered under the Ministry of Health and Child Care. It is unfortunate that most of our people are going to clinics that are not registered," he stated.Kwidini urged traditional medical practitioners to register with the Traditional Medical Practitioners Council, the regulatory body mandated to oversee licensed healers who are expected to comply with national health guidelines. He also called on Members of Parliament to report unlicensed operators to curb illegal practices."We are encouraging MPs to ensure that all these flourishing clinics have attained what is recommended for them to operate," Kwidini added.The move comes amid increasing reliance on herbal remedies by many Zimbabweans, driven by the high costs of conventional medical care and pharmaceuticals. The Ministry is collaborating with researchers to scientifically test and develop local herbal medicines that could contribute to Zimbabwe's national pharmaceutical strategy.Kwidini cautioned the public against the dangers of uncertified medicines, which can result in improper dosages leading to severe health issues such as cancer. "Medicines without proper dosage end up causing a lot of diseases, for example, cancer, among others. Hence, we are encouraging people to desist from buying medicines that are not certified and also that are not sold at the designated points," he warned.This government initiative aims to harness traditional knowledge while ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines available to Zimbabweans, ultimately strengthening the country's health care system.