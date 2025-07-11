Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Police in Zvimba have launched a manhunt for an armed gang that attacked a wholesale shop at Murombedzi Growth Point, making away with US$29,700 in cash on Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), six unidentified suspects armed with pistols and iron bars carried out the brazen assault, targeting a security guard stationed at the shop around midnight before executing a well-coordinated break-in.

"The perpetrators then proceeded to the manager's residence, where they broke in, attacked the victim, and stole a cellphone," the statement said.

The gang subsequently forced the manager to accompany them back to the wholesale shop, where they gained access to the office and stole US$29,700 from a safe.

ZRP has appealed to the public to provide any information that could assist in apprehending the suspects, urging witnesses to report to their nearest police stations promptly.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as police intensify efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. 

Source - Newsday
More on: #Gun, #Robbers, #Cash

Comments


Must Read

Dembare continues to sink

32 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

35 mins ago | 7 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

35 mins ago | 5 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

40 mins ago | 7 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

41 mins ago | 8 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

42 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

42 mins ago | 5 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

43 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

45 mins ago | 3 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

47 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

47 mins ago | 2 Views

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

48 mins ago | 6 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

49 mins ago | 2 Views

GZU employee up for rape

50 mins ago | 9 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

50 mins ago | 6 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

50 mins ago | 13 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

51 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

52 mins ago | 1 Views

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

53 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

55 mins ago | 5 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

55 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

56 mins ago | 10 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

56 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

58 mins ago | 6 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

59 mins ago | 6 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

59 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

60 mins ago | 6 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

1 hr ago | 23 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Chivayo taxes shocker

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Mzembi's remand challenge ruling postponed again

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZimStat alerts public to fake job scams

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Traditional healers plead with govt, chiefs for land

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Biti's new political outfit: Another desperate stunt from a failed politician

11 Jul 2025 at 15:29hrs | 2844 Views

Fadzayi Mahere v Edmund Kudzayi - Plea to set aside proceedings

11 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 1121 Views