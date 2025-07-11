Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Zvimba have launched a manhunt for an armed gang that attacked a wholesale shop at Murombedzi Growth Point, making away with US$29,700 in cash on Thursday morning.According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), six unidentified suspects armed with pistols and iron bars carried out the brazen assault, targeting a security guard stationed at the shop around midnight before executing a well-coordinated break-in."The perpetrators then proceeded to the manager's residence, where they broke in, attacked the victim, and stole a cellphone," the statement said.The gang subsequently forced the manager to accompany them back to the wholesale shop, where they gained access to the office and stole US$29,700 from a safe.ZRP has appealed to the public to provide any information that could assist in apprehending the suspects, urging witnesses to report to their nearest police stations promptly.Investigations into the incident are ongoing as police intensify efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.