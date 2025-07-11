Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
The Supreme Court has ordered the eviction of then Acting Chief Kibben Bvirindi, known as Chief Zimunya, along with approximately 1,500 families who have occupied Grove Farm in Mutare's peri-urban area since 1985.

Ironically, the Zimbabwean government originally approved the occupation of Grove Farm by the Zimunya people in the 1980s. Over the decades, the area developed into a well-established peri-urban zone with modern amenities including electricity, piped water, well-maintained roads, schools, health centers, and even a government-built modern chief's court.

The eviction order was granted following an appeal by Borniface Nyamanhindi, proprietor of Nyamanhindi Investments Private Limited, who purchased the farm in 1992. The company was represented by Saratoga Makausi Law Chambers, while Acting Chief Bvirindi was represented by Advocate Tatenda Musara. The Ministers of Agriculture and Local Government, also respondents, were represented by Peter Garwe.

The Supreme Court panel- Justices Chinembiri Bhunu, Samuel Kudya, and Hlekani Mwayera- issued the eviction order on February 11, 2025, but stayed the execution until June 30, 2025, to allow time for a possible settlement between Government and Nyamanhindi Investments. However, the deadline has since passed without resolution, prompting Nyamanhindi to instruct the High Court Sheriff to enforce the eviction.

A writ of ejectment dated July 8, 2025, directs the Sheriff to remove Chief Zimunya, the families, their possessions, and all occupants from the farm to allow peaceful possession by Nyamanhindi Investments.

Nyamanhindi Investments first approached the Supreme Court after the Mutare High Court dismissed its eviction application in May 2024. The company has repeatedly sought a settlement with Government through the Ministry of Lands since 2019, but to no avail.

Chief Zimunya explained in court that his people were forcibly removed from their ancestral lands by the colonial government in 1945 and relocated to what is now the 30 Miles area. After Zimbabwe's independence, he petitioned the new government to allow his people to return to their original land, a request that was granted in 1985. The original farm owner at the time did not oppose the relocation.

Since then, the government facilitated the development of infrastructure to serve the growing population on Grove Farm, including schools, health centers, shops, modern houses, and a chief's court.

Nyamanhindi Investments acquired the farm with a title deed in 1992, which carried a government caveat placed in 1995 as a notice on the property. The company successfully obtained a default judgment to remove the caveat in 2019, but its efforts to reach a settlement with the government failed.

Following the Supreme Court's eviction ruling and the expiry of the settlement period, the eviction process is now underway, stirring uncertainty for the thousands of families who have called Grove Farm home for four decades.

The dispute highlights the complex legacy of land allocation and ownership in Zimbabwe's peri-urban areas, raising critical questions about the balance between private property rights and long-standing community settlements.

Source - Mirror
More on: #Chief, #Court, #Evict

Comments


Must Read

Dembare continues to sink

32 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

35 mins ago | 7 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

35 mins ago | 5 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

40 mins ago | 7 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

41 mins ago | 8 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

42 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

42 mins ago | 5 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

43 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

45 mins ago | 3 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

47 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

47 mins ago | 2 Views

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

48 mins ago | 6 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

49 mins ago | 2 Views

GZU employee up for rape

50 mins ago | 9 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

50 mins ago | 6 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

50 mins ago | 13 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

51 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

52 mins ago | 1 Views

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

53 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

55 mins ago | 5 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

55 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

56 mins ago | 10 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

56 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

58 mins ago | 6 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

59 mins ago | 6 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

59 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

60 mins ago | 6 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

1 hr ago | 23 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Chivayo taxes shocker

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Mzembi's remand challenge ruling postponed again

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZimStat alerts public to fake job scams

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Traditional healers plead with govt, chiefs for land

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Biti's new political outfit: Another desperate stunt from a failed politician

11 Jul 2025 at 15:29hrs | 2844 Views

Fadzayi Mahere v Edmund Kudzayi - Plea to set aside proceedings

11 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 1121 Views