Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

A landmark report released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has shed light on disparities in fertility rates among Zimbabwean women, revealing that poorer women tend to have significantly more children compared to their wealthier peers.

The ‘2025 State of World Population Report,' unveiled on Friday in partnership with the Zimbabwean government and development partners, highlights family planning trends across the country and exposes stark differences tied to economic status.

"In Zimbabwe, fertility rates decrease as household wealth increases. Women in the lowest wealth quintile have significantly more children (5.5) compared to those in the highest quintile (2.6). Women in the lowest wealth quintile have their first birth, on average, three years earlier (19.0 years) than women in the highest quintile (21.9 years)," the report states.

This pattern mirrors national trends where couples, particularly in urban areas, are choosing to have smaller families. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) -  which measures the average number of children a woman would have by the end of her reproductive years -  dropped from 4.3 in 1994 to 3.8 in 2005-06 and has since remained fairly stable. The latest Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey for 2023-24 puts the TFR at 3.9 children per woman.

Rural women tend to have larger families, averaging about five children (TFR 4.6), while their urban counterparts have approximately three children (TFR 3.1). Additionally, urban women tend to begin childbearing about two years later than rural women, at an average age of 21.1 versus 19.4 years.

The report notes that for women, especially those active in the workforce, balancing childcare responsibilities often limits their ability to pursue career advancement or professional development -  a factor contributing to fewer children among women in the highest wealth brackets.

In his keynote address during the World Population Day event coinciding with the report's launch, Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to reproductive rights.

"The Government of Zimbabwe upholds reproductive rights, empowering individuals to choose the number, timing, and spacing of children they want to have, free from coercion," Dr Mombeshora said.

He added that fertility rates remain a key factor in Zimbabwe's population growth and youthful demographic structure, and pledged continued support for policies aimed at preventing excessively low birth rates.

Dr Jo Abbot, UK Development Director and Deputy Head of Mission, praised Zimbabwe's partnership with UNFPA in promoting reproductive choice, while UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem emphasized that the real fertility crisis lies not in desire but in lack of choice.

"Vast numbers of people are unable to create the families they want," said Dr Kanem. "The answer lies in responding to what people say they need: paid family leave, affordable fertility care, and supportive partners."

The report underscores the importance of empowering individuals across economic divides to make informed reproductive decisions and ensuring equitable access to health services, ultimately contributing to Zimbabwe's social and economic development.

