Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

A family in Mapanzure, under Headman Matavire in Chief Murinye's jurisdiction, is facing investigation after reportedly marrying off their 16-year-old daughter following her return home late.The girl, who was in Form 3 at Makoni Secondary School, was sent away by her family in anger for coming home late, sources told The Midweek Watch on condition of anonymity due to their relation to the families involved.With no other option, the girl dropped out of school and married her 20-year-old unemployed boyfriend, who allegedly delayed her return home on the day in question. The young couple now live together, despite the marriage being illegal.Police spokesperson for Masvingo Province, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed the case and said the Victim Friendly Unit is actively investigating the matter.Sources indicate the husband hails from Chipenga village, while the girl is from Jahwa village. The bride price was reportedly paid on June 8, 2025.Headman Edmore Matavire acknowledged awareness of the marriage but said he was yet to verify the girl's exact age."I have heard about the marriage but am not sure of the age of the girl. Let me find out and come back to you, because social media can spread misinformation," he said.The case comes amid Zimbabwe's recent legal reforms. In 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the Criminal Laws Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Bill, which raised the legal age of consent from 16 to 18 years.The amendment, passed by Parliament in July 2024 and published in the Extraordinary Government Gazette later that year, aims to protect young people from sexual abuse and exploitative early marriages.The law followed a May 2022 Constitutional Court ruling which found that previous legislation inadequately protected youths aged 16 to 18.Under the new law, sexual activity with persons under 18 is illegal, regardless of consent, with offenders facing penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment.Social scientists have welcomed the changes, citing the law as a critical step in safeguarding young people from abuse and exploitation.The ongoing investigation into the Mapanzure case highlights challenges in enforcing the new legislation and protecting vulnerable youths from early and unlawful marriages.