Court officials arrested by ZACC

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Beitbridge prosecutor Beatrice Pedzisayi, court interpreter Bridget Mudau, and an unnamed prison officer on charges of conspiring to commit a crime.

The trio is currently detained under case numbers CRB B TB 83/25 and CR ZACC 4/7/25.

ZACC Commissioner Kindness Paradza confirmed the arrests and revealed that the suspects will appear in court on July 23, 2025.

"The two were arrested during the week after law enforcement agencies zeroed in on the Beitbridge Magistrates Court and confiscated mobile phones from officials, from which incriminating evidence was extracted," Paradza told Zimpapers.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the alleged criminal activities within the justice system at Beitbridge.

Source - The Chronicle
