Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A serving Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer is among ten men arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery at the MMC Mining Syndicate gold mine in Mbire, Mashonaland Central. The raid, which involved the abduction of mine workers and theft of property worth thousands of US dollars, took place on the night of 9 July 2025.According to a police memorandum dated 11 July, the suspects arrived at the mine near Katope River disguised as police officers. Some wore full police uniforms and carried AK-47 rifles, claiming to be conducting an official inquiry.The memo states, "At around 2000 hours, Chadamoyo Rugwaja approached a vehicle entering the mine and identified himself as a security officer. A man dressed in full police uniform then exited the vehicle, claiming they were police officers on an inquiry. He ordered Rugwaja to gather all mine workers for questioning."Two armed men- one in police uniform and another in civilian clothes- disembarked with four additional men in civilian attire. The suspects demanded cash and gold from one of the workers, Chimanga, who handed over US$5,000 and 15 grams of amalgamated gold.The robbers then forced two complainants into a waiting Honda Fit, loaded approximately 50 kilograms of gold-laced carbon into the vehicle's boot, and fled the scene.During the attack, a female mine worker escaped and alerted the mine manager, Bernard Arikadara, who organized a pursuit with other workers. The group intercepted one getaway vehicle, causing three suspects to flee into nearby bushland.Another getaway vehicle attempted to break through a roadblock, prompting a suspect to fire at least seven rounds, damaging two pursuing vehicle tires and forcing the group to scatter. The robbers pushed a Nissan Caravan off the road and drove toward Mushumbi Pools, where the abducted victims were later dropped at Masoka turn-off.A police reaction team intercepted the suspects' vehicle on the Mushumbi-Kanyemba road. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the keys in the ignition.Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of several suspects, including Tawanda Chihwani, a serving ZRP Support Unit member. Chihwani allegedly stole two AK-47 rifles and other police equipment from the New Parliament Support Unit base in Harare, where he was stationed.Chihwani guided police to recover the firearms, uniforms, a magazine with nine rounds, and other police gear hidden in a bush at Nyamhara Village in Chief Chitsungo's area.Recovered items included nine stolen mobile phones, sacks of gold carbon, a full police uniform set, 74 EMEX explosives, and various identity documents. A spent cartridge was found at the mine site.The total value of stolen goods is estimated at US$7,650, with approximately US$1,000 worth of items recovered. However, a .303 rifle stolen during the raid remains missing.Two vehicles used in the robbery, both Honda Fits, were identified and seized. One was heavily damaged by mine workers and found abandoned about three kilometers from the mining site.Several suspects remain at large, and investigations continue as police pursue efforts to recover the remaining stolen property and apprehend those still on the run.