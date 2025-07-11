GZU employee up for rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ngonidzashe Shaurwa has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor.He appeared before Masvingo magistrate Tafira Nyoni on 9 July 2025 defending accusations of having sexual relations with a minor who is 14 years old.The incident is said to have taken place on 7 July 2025.Ngonidzashe Shaurwa who is a part time general hand at Great Zimbabwe University pleaded not guilty to the allegations.He says these allegations came as a result of ditching the minor who then out of bitterness lied to her father that she had been having sexual relations with the accused yet he was out of Masvingo on the mentioned date.He was remanded to 14 July 2025.Isabel Moyo prosecuted