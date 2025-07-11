Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
The race to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa has escalated into a fierce and increasingly public struggle among Zanu-PF's top players, marked by legal wrangling, political scheming, and efforts to sideline perceived newcomers.

Sources within the ruling party reveal growing tensions following recent politburo, central committee, and women's league meetings, where factions have become more vocal and strategic in positioning their preferred candidates for leadership.

A key flashpoint is the apparent attempt by Mnangagwa loyalists to edge out Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga from the succession race, favoring business magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei instead. Tagwirei's rise has alarmed some party stalwarts, prompting moves to disqualify him from contesting senior roles.

On Friday, it emerged that Zanu-PF legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa was compelled to retract a controversial memo sent to provincial party officials on June 5. The memo outlined strict eligibility criteria that could have effectively barred Tagwirei from becoming a central committee member -  a position crucial for contesting top party posts.

The memo, authored by party director of administration Rugare Gumbo Mpofu, demanded that nominees for the central committee must have held provincial or higher office continuously for at least five years, and be fully paid-up members in good standing. The directive warned that failure to meet these criteria would attract sanctions and invalidate nominations.

However, following Chinamasa's intervention, the party backtracked on enforcing these stringent requirements, allowing the door to remain open for Tagwirei's co-option.

The ongoing Zanu-PF cell verification exercise has further exposed deep factional divisions, with members jostling for control of influential District Coordinating Committees (DCCs). These committees wield significant power, directly influencing the makeup of the provincial coordinating committees, central committee, and the party's supreme decision-making organ, the politburo.

DCC members enjoy voting rights at party congresses, making their allegiance pivotal in the struggle to shape succession ahead of the provincial elections later this year and the 2027 elective congress.

The contest has reignited memories of previous fierce power struggles within Zanu-PF that led to multiple dissolutions of DCCs in the past.

Zanu-PF director of information Farai Marapira dismissed claims that the memo targeted any individual, emphasizing that the party's rules apply universally.

"Tagwirei is one of many who have been advanced for membership of our party's central committee," Marapira said.
"For anyone to suggest a decision targets a single person is the work of mischievous minds."

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga remains a frontrunner for the presidency, with party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa also touted as a possible contender.

President Mnangagwa, 82, is constitutionally mandated to end his term in 2028. Despite pressure from some factions to extend his tenure to 2030, he has publicly stated he has no intention to stay beyond his current term.

Observers warn that mismanagement of the succession could trigger instability reminiscent of the 2017 military intervention that ousted Robert Mugabe. Mugabe's downfall followed infighting between factions loyal to him and his then-deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, amid accusations of corruption and attempts by former First Lady Grace Mugabe to assert power.

As Zanu-PF navigates this critical transition, the battle lines are firmly drawn, with legal tactics and political alliances shaping the future leadership of Zimbabwe.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Dembare continues to sink

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

37 mins ago | 20 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

40 mins ago | 7 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

40 mins ago | 6 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

41 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

43 mins ago | 13 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

44 mins ago | 19 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

45 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

45 mins ago | 10 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

46 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

47 mins ago | 7 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

48 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

50 mins ago | 3 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

51 mins ago | 5 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

52 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

52 mins ago | 2 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

53 mins ago | 4 Views

GZU employee up for rape

55 mins ago | 11 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

55 mins ago | 6 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

55 mins ago | 18 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

56 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

56 mins ago | 1 Views

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

57 mins ago | 6 Views

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

57 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

59 mins ago | 5 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

60 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

1 hr ago | 8 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

1 hr ago | 23 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Chivayo taxes shocker

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Mzembi's remand challenge ruling postponed again

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZimStat alerts public to fake job scams

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Traditional healers plead with govt, chiefs for land

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Biti's new political outfit: Another desperate stunt from a failed politician

11 Jul 2025 at 15:29hrs | 2845 Views

Fadzayi Mahere v Edmund Kudzayi - Plea to set aside proceedings

11 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 1121 Views