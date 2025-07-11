King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bogus king in another daring actStandardSelf-styled King Munhumutapa, born Timothy Chiminya, has once again stirred controversy by unveiling a self-drafted "constitution" last week that outlines the creation of a prime minister's office and ministries reporting directly to him.Chiminya claims he was appointed King Munhumutapa by a spirit medium, granting him the authority to install and remove chiefs nationwide. He further asserts that the High Court reinstated him as the paramount king on September 30, 2022 under case number 398/22.Since his purported reinstatement, Chiminya has actively asserted his authority, including the controversial installation of Julius Chimbi Chigegwe as Chief Chirumanzu in March last year.His actions prompted the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, which oversees the administration of the Traditional Leaders Act, to intervene and report him to authorities, leading to his arrest.In court, the prosecution argued that Chiminya's claims and actions undermine the Office of the President by attempting to usurp the executive powers vested in President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Despite legal challenges and criticism, Chiminya remains undeterred. His recently unveiled "constitution" was submitted to multiple government organs, including the Ministry of Justice and Legal Parliamentary Affairs, the Chief Registrar of the Constitutional Court, the Registrar General (Records and Information), and the Attorney General's Office.The document declares:"King is the overseer of the Kingdom of Zimbabwe and head of Kingdom to the Munhumutapa great empire."It outlines a governance structure featuring a prime minister and a deputy prime minister, both reporting directly to the king. According to the draft, the prime minister must seek the king's approval before executing any activity."Prime minister must take/action orders from the king on a daily basis… All corrupt activities must be dealt with accordingly without fear or favour from the prime minister to general citizens," the document reads.The proposed constitution also calls for the establishment of 11 provinces, each led by commissioners who report directly to the king and who are responsible for verifying the installation or dethronement of chiefs.Chiminya reserves the right to declare elections and ban political parties, stating:"It is only councillors and Members of Parliament who go for elections. Prime minister, vice-prime minister, and ministers are appointed by his majesty king. Parliament has no power over his majesty king. His majesty king is the last signature to every law passed in parliamentary debates."In response to being labeled an imposter by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Chiminya has filed a US$100,000 lawsuit against the ministry.Historically, the title of King Munhumutapa, also known as Mwenemutapa, refers to the ruler of the ancient Kingdom of Mutapa, a powerful empire that once spanned modern-day Zimbabwe and parts of Mozambique.Chiminya's ongoing claims and activities continue to raise legal and constitutional questions in Zimbabwe, where the monarchy no longer holds official state recognition.