Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Stakeholders in Zimbabwe's health sector have commended the Government for taking significant steps to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment, with plans now in motion to decentralise services beyond Harare and Bulawayo. The initiative is being hailed as a potential game-changer for thousands of patients across the country who have long struggled to access life-saving care.

The US$30.8 million investment, funded through proceeds from the Sugar Tax, aims to expand access to cancer treatment, starting with the establishment of new cancer care centres in Gweru and Mutare as part of a broader decentralisation effort.

As part of this ambitious project, the Ministry of Health and Child Care plans to procure 10 to 12 new state-of-the-art machines, primarily linear accelerators used in radiotherapy treatment. The new equipment is expected to be delivered by December, once procurement processes are complete. This development offers a glimmer of hope to cancer patients who have endured years of inadequate services and long waiting times.

Currently, Zimbabwe's public health cancer treatment facilities are largely centralised at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, where a limited number of machines are operational. Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, intended as a secondary centre, has struggled with outdated or non-functional equipment, leaving patients from the southern regions without access to critical radiotherapy services.

The shortage of functioning machines has had devastating consequences, with many cancer patients succumbing to the disease due to treatment delays or lack of access altogether.

The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) welcomed the Government's efforts, describing the investment as a lifeline for patients. CAZ's Information, Research, and Evaluation Officer, Mr Lovemore Makurirofa, highlighted the urgency of speedy procurement and deployment to alleviate the crisis.

"Decentralising services will prevent the overburdening of hospitals like Parirenyatwa and Mpilo, improve access, reduce wait times and travel distances, and ultimately improve patient outcomes," said Makurirofa.

He also stressed the importance of service contracts for the new machines to ensure timely repairs and maintenance. Historically, breakdowns have been frequent due to aging equipment and the absence of manufacturer-backed service agreements.

Beyond treatment, CAZ advocates for the integration of diagnostic services, such as CT scans, mammography, ultrasound, and MRI, within the public health system to enable early detection and accurate staging of cancers. Currently, many patients are forced to turn to expensive private facilities for diagnostic tests, which is often financially out of reach.

Dr Munyaradzi Magara, a breast cancer surgeon, reinforced the need for a comprehensive range of diagnostic and treatment equipment. He explained that effective cancer management relies on screening, diagnosis, staging, treatment, and follow-up -  all requiring specialised tools.

"For instance, mammography is vital for diagnosing breast cancer, which is the second most common cancer among Zimbabwean women. Other essential tools include ultrasound, CT scanners, and MRI machines for staging cancers and planning treatment," Dr Magara said.

He also highlighted the need for interoperable systems, ensuring all machines function cohesively to offer comprehensive care tailored to individual patients.

"Radiotherapy is usually administered post-surgery or chemotherapy to eliminate remaining cancer cells and prevent recurrence. It requires precise equipment, especially as cancer affects different parts of the body. A diverse and well-maintained range of machines is essential," he added.

The Government's push to decentralise cancer services and modernise treatment infrastructure is being viewed as a crucial step towards strengthening Zimbabwe's healthcare system. Success, however, will depend on timely procurement, robust maintenance contracts, and integrating diagnostics into the public system.

With this momentum, Zimbabwe is poised to make significant strides in reducing cancer mortality and providing accessible, comprehensive care to its citizens, bringing renewed hope to thousands affected by the disease.

Source - Sunday News

