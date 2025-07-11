Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government, through the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme (PEMS), is set to bolster emergency health services across Zimbabwe by deploying a fleet of 200 ambulances to health facilities spanning all ten provinces.Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora announced the development during the Presidential Emergency Medical Outreach programme held in Epworth yesterday. He revealed that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with Discovery Ambulance Services, which is currently supporting outreach efforts.The outreach initiative extends beyond emergency response, providing screening and treatment for common ailments such as diabetes and hypertension, delivered by teams of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists."We are expecting a huge fleet of ambulances to complement our existing Ministry ambulances. We plan to start with about 200 ambulances," said Minister Mombeshora."Some of these ambulances are already being used in emergencies and are on display here today. This is a very good complementary activity. Our President is always emphasizing ‘leaving no place and no one behind.'"ZANU-PF Harare Province chairperson, Goodwills Masimirembwa, highlighted the impact of the outreach programmes on communities' access to healthcare."Through these programmes, both children and adults are being trained to respond to emergencies at the household level. So, if someone collapses or faces a medical emergency, there are trained community members ready to assist," Masimirembwa said.Discovery Ambulance Services CEO, Mr. David Munowenyu, lauded the public-private partnership for improving health delivery at grassroots levels."This collaboration empowers communities to provide better care while balancing their livelihoods," Munowenyu said."The initiative aligns perfectly with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030, which aims for universal health coverage ensuring no one and no place is left behind."Munowenyu further emphasized the scheme's role in bridging healthcare gaps for those who cannot afford medical treatment."If you are sick and lack the funds for necessary operations, the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme is here to assist. People are receiving free treatment, medication, and checkups through this programme," he noted.The partnership between the Ministry of Health and Discovery Ambulance Services exemplifies how public-private collaboration is becoming a cornerstone in the Government's drive to achieve universal and equitable access to healthcare for all Zimbabweans.