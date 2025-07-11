Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A leading Harare-based medical practitioner, Dr. Billy Rigava, stands accused of attempting to retain control of the National Employment Council (NEC) for the Medical and Allied Industry by allegedly blocking a legitimate workers' union from participating in the sector's highest industry body.The NEC for the Medical and Allied Industry was jointly established by the Medical Professions and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe (MPAWUZ) and the Medical and Allied Employers Association (MEAZ). It was formally registered on August 28, 2012.However, despite a Supreme Court ruling on February 6, 2025, which confirmed Tecla Barangwe as the legitimate leader of MPAWUZ, Rigava - who chairs the NEC Medical - is alleged to be working in cahoots with other senior officials to bar Barangwe from assuming her rightful seat at the council."We suspect that he is well aware of the surging MPAWUZ membership and the possibility of Barangwe eventually taking over the NEC Medical's helm," a source within NEC Medical revealed.A letter dated June 19, 2025, from the Labour Ministry's acting registrar, M.T. Maphaka, revealed that Rigava had defied government directives on the matter.The NEC's argument - that Barangwe could not be co-opted because the 2025 accreditation process had lapsed - was dismissed as unfounded. The Ministry criticised NEC Medical's failure to produce any evidence of how such a framework is applied."Subsequently, the Director of Labour Administration, Mr. Vusani, wrote requesting documents used in accreditation proceedings, and the NEC has failed to respond," said Maphaka.The Labour Ministry further stressed that none of the excuses presented by the NEC "supersedes or diminishes the authority of the Supreme Court judgment", which explicitly recognises Barangwe as the rightful leader of MPAWUZ, with full authority to represent the union in NEC meetings."By this letter, the NEC is hereby directed to ensure that the legitimate leadership of MPAWUZ is recognised and accorded due representation in the NEC. Your prompt attention to the matter will be highly appreciated," the Ministry ordered.When contacted for comment, Dr. Rigava appeared evasive, initially referring this publication to another NEC Medical official."I am away. Urgently talk to Mr. Mutukwa. He will handle your questions," Rigava said.Pressed further for a comment in his capacity as NEC Medical chairperson, Rigava maintained that "NEC Medical has been to court on the same allegations and was found not guilty."The unfolding standoff has raised concerns about governance within the NEC Medical and the enforcement of workers' representation rights in Zimbabwe's medical sector, amid fears of escalating tensions between employers and organised labour.