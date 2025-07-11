2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two men have died following a mysterious explosion at Kwayedza Investments Mine in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province, in a tragic incident that occurred on Friday, July 11, 2025.According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the two victims, who are yet to be identified, were reportedly warming themselves around a fire when the fatal explosion happened."Police in Mazowe are investigating circumstances surrounding a tragic explosion at Kwayedza Investments Mine on July 11, 2025," Nyathi confirmed."The incident resulted in the deaths of two men who were warming themselves around a fire when the explosion occurred. One victim died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries upon arrival at a hospital in Concession. More details will be released in due course."Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the explosion, which has left the mining community in shock.