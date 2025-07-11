Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

by Staff reporter
38 secs ago
A woman from Bindura is fighting for her life in hospital after she was brutally struck on the head with an axe by her husband during a domestic dispute.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Forbes Berejena, who is now wanted on charges of attempted murder.

The violent attack occurred on July 11, 2025, at Matanda Village in Musana.

"Police in Bindura are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Forbes Berejena (48) who is being sought in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on July 11, 2025 at Matanda Village, Musana," said Commissioner Nyathi.

"The suspect struck his wife with an axe on the head after a domestic dispute. The victim is admitted at a local hospital in Bindura."

Police are urging anyone with information on Berejena's whereabouts to come forward. The victim's condition remains critical as she continues to receive medical care.

Source - online
