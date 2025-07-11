Latest News Editor's Choice


Hwange's new CBD takes shape

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
The Hwange Local Board (HLB) has officially launched a long-anticipated greenfield development project that will see the creation of a brand-new central business district (CBD), in a major step toward modernising the coal-mining town's commercial, administrative, and service infrastructure.

The project, which has been on the drawing board for nearly a decade, has now moved into a structured implementation phase following a recent council resolution that gave the green light for detailed planning and execution.

Town Secretary Ndumiso Mdlalose confirmed that the project is now at the layout design stage, with the plan expected to be submitted soon to the Department of Physical Planning for formal approval. This will coincide with a comprehensive site survey and the formulation of an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) to ensure adherence to national environmental standards.

"The new central business district is a critical step forward in Hwange's vision to become a modern, organised and investor-friendly urban hub," Mdlalose said.

"We are no longer at the idea stage -  this is a structured development process."

At the heart of the proposed CBD will be the new HLB civic centre, which will house the board's core administrative and governance operations. The broader development will also feature government offices, public service centres, retail and commercial outlets, financial institutions, as well as green and recreational spaces.

Mdlalose said the project aims to stimulate public and private sector investment in key infrastructure that will drive long-term urban growth.

"This is a true greenfield development -  we are working on previously undeveloped land, which offers immense opportunity for proper urban planning and sustainable development," he noted.

While the total cost of the project remains to be finalised, HLB indicated that investment levels will vary depending on the type and scale of infrastructure brought in by stakeholders. The board is actively inviting both local and international investors to participate through public-private partnerships and strategic collaborations.

Previously, parts of the proposed site had attracted interest from several institutions and organisations, but many of those developments were stalled after failing to meet planning regulations set by the Department of Physical Planning. To date, only one initiative -  led by a global financial services firm -  has received approval.

"This time, the process will be guided strictly by formal planning approvals to ensure the CBD meets modern urban standards," Mdlalose stressed.

Once the layout designs and site surveys are finalised and approved, the HLB will begin formal investor engagement and issue tender notices for development opportunities.

"This CBD isn't just about buildings -  it's about shaping the future of Hwange," Mdlalose added.

"We're creating space for commerce, governance, service delivery, and community life to flourish in a well-planned, modern environment."

The development marks a bold new chapter in Hwange's evolution, with the CBD envisioned as a cornerstone for economic revitalisation and urban transformation in the Matabeleland North province.

