Dembare continues to sink

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Defending champions Simba Bhora stormed to the summit of the league standings on Saturday after coming from behind to defeat Herentals FC 3-2 in an entertaining match at Rufaro Stadium.

The Shamva-based side is now tied on 40 points with MWOS, but leads the table on goal difference. MWOS slipped from the top after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Yadah, marking their second loss of the campaign.

Speaking after the match, Simba Bhora head coach Joel Lupahla acknowledged the stern challenge posed by Herentals.

"They tried very hard, it was a difficult game but at the end of the day, I think we are learning," Lupahla said.

"The second half of the season is very different from the first because now every team has targets. Some are chasing the championship, some are fighting relegation, others are after a top-four or top-eight finish."

Meanwhile, in Gweru, TelOne edged Dynamos 1-0 to pile further misery on the struggling Harare giants, who are now firmly entrenched in the relegation zone.

Washington Navaya, the in-form TelOne striker, was once again the difference, netting his 11th goal of the season to seal victory for the Wifi Boys.

A dejected Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka admitted the result was hard to take.

"It's painful, really painful," said Chaminuka. "We were in control for large parts of the match but couldn't convert. This is just a matter of when we are going to score and start winning. They (TelOne) had one opportunity and they took it."

Since taking over at Dynamos in May, Chaminuka has registered only one victory. Dembare sit 17th on the table with 15 points, just six ahead of bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

With the season entering its decisive phase, the pressure is mounting on the former champions as they battle to avoid the drop.

Full Time Scorelines 

TelOne 1-0 Dynamos
Yadah 1-0 MWOS
Ngezi Platinum 1-2 Scottland
Herentals 2-3 Simba Bhora
FC Platinum 1-0 Chicken Inn
ZPC KARIBA 0-0 Manica Diamonds
Bikita Minerals 1-0 Kwekwe United

Source - NewZimbabwe
