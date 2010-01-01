Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
Residents in the southern parts of Zimbabwe can now apply for UK visas closer to home following the official opening of a new application centre in Bulawayo.

The facility, housed at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, will operate every Saturday between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Applicants can book appointments online via the VFS Global website to submit their documents and complete biometric enrolment without having to travel to Harare.

The launch comes as a relief for many prospective travellers amid rising demand for UK visas during the peak summer period. Previously, applicants from Bulawayo and surrounding areas were required to make the long and costly journey to Harare.

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pete Vowles, hailed the new centre as a "significant milestone" in improving access to UK travel services.

"It will make travel more accessible for people in the southern region and open new pathways for trade, tourism, and investment," Vowles said. "Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to deepening people-to-people connections and supporting the growing demand for partnership between our two nations."

The Bulawayo centre complements the main Visa Application Centre in Harare, located at Sam Levy's Village in Borrowdale, which has been operational since November 2024.

VFS Global, the company managing the visa service on behalf of the UK government, said the Bulawayo centre will offer a full suite of premium services, including application assistance, real-time notifications, document return by courier, and the "Keep My Passport While Applying" option. This option allows applicants to retain their passports while awaiting a decision on their visa applications.

Alok Singhal, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa for VFS Global, said the opening of the Bulawayo centre demonstrates the organisation's commitment to enhancing service delivery in Zimbabwe.

"This new centre enables us to serve the growing number of travellers to the UK from Zimbabwe, offering the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services available at our Harare facility," Singhal said.

The development has been widely welcomed by residents and businesses in southern Zimbabwe, who see the move as a boost to accessibility and an opportunity to foster stronger ties with the United Kingdom.

Source - Cite
More on: #Visa, #Centre

Comments


Must Read

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

45 mins ago | 12 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

47 mins ago | 34 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

48 mins ago | 23 Views

Dembare continues to sink

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

GZU employee up for rape

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

6 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

6 hrs ago | 17 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

6 hrs ago | 16 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

6 hrs ago | 20 Views

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

6 hrs ago | 38 Views