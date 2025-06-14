Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
A self-styled prophet who claimed divine powers to extort money from a woman over a fabricated debt allegedly owed by her deceased father has been convicted and sentenced to community service in a case that left a Bulawayo courtroom stunned.

Tinashe Aiumando (25) of Nketa 6 was this week found guilty of fraud by the Western Communal Court and ordered to perform 440 hours of community service at Nkulumane High School. Magistrate Archie Wochiwunga also ruled that Aiumando must repay US$1 155 to his victim, Pride Gamure (27), through the clerk of court.

The bizarre scam unfolded on 14 June 2025 when Gamure visited Aiumando's shrine in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, seeking spiritual cleansing. Claiming she was under a dark spiritual cloud, Aiumando convinced her that prayers at sacred sites in Emganwini, Khami, and Mhondoro were necessary to secure her freedom.

On 20 June, Aiumando accompanied Gamure on the supposed spiritual journey to Mhondoro. Along the way, he contacted an accomplice, another self-proclaimed prophet identified only as Leonard, to join them. Shortly after they set off, Leonard's vehicle conveniently broke down, setting the stage for an elaborate act of spiritual manipulation.

During a dramatic roadside prayer session, Leonard theatrically declared he had been filled with the Holy Spirit. He then dropped a bombshell: Gamure's late father, a man Leonard had never met, allegedly owed a spiritual debt of US$6 000. Leonard warned that unless this debt was settled, misfortune would befall Gamure's family.

Frightened and desperate, Gamure called her brother, who delivered US$2 800 in cash to Aiumando. However, as the fear faded, Gamure began to question the ordeal and realised she had been duped.

She reported the matter to the police, leading to Aiumando's arrest. Officers managed to recover US$1 645 of the stolen money.

In court, Aiumando pleaded guilty and admitted the entire prophecy had been fabricated to con Gamure out of her money.

The case has served as a cautionary tale against spiritual scams, highlighting how some so-called prophets prey on the vulnerable with elaborate schemes dressed as divine intervention.

As one courtroom observer remarked after sentencing: "Not every message from the so-called Holy Spirit is sacred. Some are just elaborate cons for cash."

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

45 mins ago | 12 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

46 mins ago | 19 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

48 mins ago | 50 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

48 mins ago | 23 Views

Dembare continues to sink

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

GZU employee up for rape

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

6 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

6 hrs ago | 17 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

6 hrs ago | 16 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

6 hrs ago | 20 Views

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

6 hrs ago | 38 Views