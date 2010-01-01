Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
AN 18-year-old Bulawayo man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping his 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint.

The teenager, who lives in Suburbs, cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim. He was convicted of one count of rape by Western Commonage regional magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Marondedze.

In her ruling on Friday, Mrs Marondedze noted that although the offence was grave, the teenager was a first-time offender and still young, and therefore deserved a second chance.

The prosecutor, Mr Milton Moyo told the court that the incident occurred in November last year at around 4PM in Pumula East suburb.

The court heard that the accused lured the girl into her brother's bedroom. Once inside, he pulled out a knife and ordered her to lie on the bed. He then raped her four times.

After the assault, he warned her not to tell anyone, threatening to beat her if she did.

The abuse only came to light in January this year when the family's domestic worker discovered the complainant's underwear hidden in the toilet, stained with discharge. The maid became suspicious and kept watch.

"When the girl returned from school later that day and went to the toilet, the maid followed her and noticed discharge running down her thighs," said Mr Moyo.

Alarmed, she took the girl aside, examined her and questioned her. The minor then revealed she had been raped.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the teenager's arrest. The complainant was taken to hospital, where medical tests confirmed she had been sexually violated. 

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Uhuru, #Day, #Development

Comments


Must Read

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Dembare continues to sink

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

GZU employee up for rape

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

5 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

5 hrs ago | 16 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

5 hrs ago | 13 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

5 hrs ago | 17 Views

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

5 hrs ago | 36 Views