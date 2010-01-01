Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN 18-year-old Bulawayo man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping his 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint.The teenager, who lives in Suburbs, cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim. He was convicted of one count of rape by Western Commonage regional magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Marondedze.In her ruling on Friday, Mrs Marondedze noted that although the offence was grave, the teenager was a first-time offender and still young, and therefore deserved a second chance.The prosecutor, Mr Milton Moyo told the court that the incident occurred in November last year at around 4PM in Pumula East suburb.The court heard that the accused lured the girl into her brother's bedroom. Once inside, he pulled out a knife and ordered her to lie on the bed. He then raped her four times.After the assault, he warned her not to tell anyone, threatening to beat her if she did.The abuse only came to light in January this year when the family's domestic worker discovered the complainant's underwear hidden in the toilet, stained with discharge. The maid became suspicious and kept watch."When the girl returned from school later that day and went to the toilet, the maid followed her and noticed discharge running down her thighs," said Mr Moyo.Alarmed, she took the girl aside, examined her and questioned her. The minor then revealed she had been raped.The matter was reported to the police, leading to the teenager's arrest. The complainant was taken to hospital, where medical tests confirmed she had been sexually violated.