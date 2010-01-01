Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated Zimbabwe's senior men's rugby team, the Sables, following their narrow but spirited 26-23 victory over Kenya in the semi-finals of the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda on Sunday.The Sables, under the guidance of coach Pieter Benade, produced a remarkable second-half comeback to overturn an 18-13 halftime deficit and secure a place in the final of the continental competition. Their triumph keeps alive hopes of securing a spot at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.In a social media message, President Mnangagwa praised the team for their resilience and determination, saying their victory was a proud moment for the nation. He described the Sables' fighting spirit as a reflection of the character and strength of Zimbabweans."Congratulations to the Zimbabwe Sables for their hard-fought 26–23 victory over Kenya, securing a place in the Rugby Africa Cup final. You have made the nation proud. The spirit, discipline, and determination you continue to show on the field are a reflection of the strength and resilience of our people. We stand behind you as you march forward-good luck in the final," the President said.The Sables' victory sets up a high-stakes showdown against regional rivals Namibia in Saturday's final. The winner will book automatic qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.Namibia earned their place in the final after defeating last year's runners-up Algeria 21-7 in the other semi-final.Zimbabwe's rugby fraternity and supporters at home will now be hoping the Sables can replicate their fighting display against Kenya when they face Namibia, a team that has long dominated African rugby.